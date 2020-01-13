2019 PHS ‘Students Rock’ award

The Plainville High School Students Rock award presentation was held on Wednesday, Dec. 18, where seniors Kaylie Hall and Luis Arango were named the 2019-20 first semester award winners.

Maria Colangelo, a PHS teacher, created the Students Rock Award in 2010 as part of the school’s mentoring program. The staff nominates and votes for the male and female student they believe simply “do the right thing” every day.

Students chosen for the award are described as considerate, thoughtful, polite, hardworking, and helpful. According to school officials, “they represent themselves, their families, and their school well,” and “are the first to offer assistance to a struggling classmate, and work to the best of their ability to do well.”

Hall and Arango’s names will be added to the Students Rock plaque, along with the names of former winners. The plaque is displayed in the front lobby showcase of PHS.