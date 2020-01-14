PHS Interact Club ‘takes a whack’ at fundraising

The Plainville High School Interact Club hosted the fundraising event, “Take a Whack for Interact,” during the powder puff football game on Tuesday, Nov. 26, where they raised $420.

The club partnered with New England Auto Sales, and the dealership donated a vehicle that could be “whacked.” New England Auto Sales offered to match the money that was raised, contributing to the total.

The Interact Club selected the Connecticut Children’s Miracle Network as their charity of the year, and all proceeds from fundraising efforts will benefit CCMN, as well as supporting the senior citizen prom that the group hosts each spring.