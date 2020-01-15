Plainville roundup: The Blue Devils’ week in review

KEN MORSE

CORRESPONDENT

This week’s Big Blue Award for outstanding performance goes to Javan Paradis.

The junior guard on the boys basketball team knocked down 17 points in a 65-60 overtime win against Platt on Jan 10, and he did it in grand fashion. Paradis scored the final five points of regulation and then four of the team’s eight points in overtime.

Girls are hooping it up

The Plainville girls basketball team is on a roll winning three of the last four games to up its record to 4-5 on the season. After getting out to a slow start at 0-3 the Blue Devils have been hooping it up.

Last week Plainville put two games into the win column. On Jan 7 against Bristol Central, the Blue Devils took a first quarter lead for just the second time this season, and it paved the way to a 48-36 win. Jaida Vasquez led the way with 20 points, and Kori Jones knocked down 13 points. Tessa Susco contributed six points.

Plainville closed out the week with a convincing, 60-36 win over Platt on Jan 10.

Lillian Wazorko led the way with a career high 18 points. Vasquez scored 13 points. Susco added 12 points, and Olivia Wazorko contributed seven points to pace the offense.

Plainville is on the road this week at Middletown on Tuesday and at Glastonbury on Friday.

Wrestlers take down foes

The Plainville wrestling team has reached the midway point of the season, and first year head coach Todd Krolikowski said he is pleased at the progress the team has made.

On Jan 4. the Blue Devils finished 11th out of 21 teams and scored 75 team points at the Bristol Central Invitational. Last winter, the Devils managed just 51 points at the tournament.

Five Blue Devils finished in the top six. Alex Santini (195) and Esteban Torres (182) finished third overall. Kaleb Korona (170) and Kyle Voisine (160) finished fourth, and Joe Kennedy (113) placed sixth.

On Jan 8, Plainville took on Bristol Central in a dual match. The Devils fell to 7-4 on the season, following the tough, 43-28 setback. The Blue Devils did show signs of progress when they battled back to take the lead after falling behind 16-0 at the start.

Voisine began the comeback, earning a 7-2 decision. Korona scored a major decision (11-0), and Torres earned a 6-0 decision. Following two forfeits, Bhavya Patel (285) pinned his opponent in the second period to make it six straight matches for Plainville to give the Devils a 28-16 lead.

Bristol Central closed out the match winning the final five matches that included two forfeits.

Plainville is back on the mat Wednesday Jan 15 going up against Platt of Meriden at the Kegel Gymnasium for a 6 p.m. showdown.

Blue Devils make waves

The Plainville swim team has started the season at 0-2, but it hasn’t stopped them from making the grade with four swimmers qualifying in seven events for the state meet.

The Blue Devils dropped the season opener Jan 3 to Farmington, 92.5-85.5. Nathan Lyman swam to a first place finish in the 500 freestyle (5:31.97) and took second in the 200 freestyle (2:01.65). Both were qualifying times for the state meet.

Brandon Paznokas swam to victory in the 100 backstroke with a state-qualifying time of 1:01.84. Colin Blake had two state qualifying times with a third place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:17.12) and a third place finish in the 500 freestyle (5:37.63).

Matt Lagassey took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.03), and the 400 freestyle relay squad of Lyman, Paznokas, Blake and Joe Michalic raced to victory in a time of 3:48.62. Chris St. Lawrence was third in the 50 freestyle. Zach Dery finished third in diving. Michalic placed third in the 100 fly, and Spencer Michalek posted a third place finish in the 100 freestyle.

On Jan 7 the Blue Devils were upended by Southington, 91-84. Blake had a qualifying time of 2:02.36 to place third in the 200 freestyle, and Michalic qualified in the 200 IM with a third place time of 2:20.75.

The 200 freestyle team of Dominic Sousa, Blake, Lyman and Wyatt LaCombe swam to a first place finish in 1:45.06.

Plainville is back in the pool on Jan 14, hosting Newington.

Hockey ices tourney bid

The Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville co-op hockey team ran its record to 8-0 on the season clinching a state tournament bid with a 4-0 victory on Jan 9 against Hall-Southington co-op.

Trevor Schaad stopped 17 shots in the net to record the shutout and Aaron Cholewa, Chase Millen, William McCarter and Brody Davidson scored the goals for the Eagles.

The Eagles, last year’s CIAC Division II semifinalist, have outscored opponents, 40-9. The team appears to be paving the way for another trip to Ingalls Rink on the Yale campus. WMRP will be back in action this coming week on Wednesday against Watertown-Pomperaug co- op at the Newington Ice Arena at 6:55 and again on Saturday against Northeastern at the Bolton Ice Palace for an 8:10 p.m. start.

Plainville Indoor track

The Plainville indoor track team participated in the Shoreline Coaches Invitational on Jan 11. For the girls team Katy Jeney qualified for the states in the 55 high hurdles at 10.23 and Moran Levesque hit the qualifying mark in the 1600 meters at 5:52.89.

The boys three relay squad put up state qualifying numbers with the 4x200m team of Justin Emery, Peter Diaz, Aiden Payne and Jayden Barton (1:44.16). The 4x800m team of Jeremy Courtar, Darius Correa, Corey Rexinger and Landon Cody posted a time of 8:59.74. The 4x400m squad of Emery, Correa, Rexinger and Jens Wadehn ran to a time of 3:54.99.

The boys qualified in three other events with Courtar running a 1:34.23 in the 600m, Emery posting a 7.11 in the 55m, and Ryan Barker throwing a qualifying distance of 42 feet, 2 inches in the shot put.