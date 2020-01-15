Police blotter for the Jan. 17 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday, Jan. 7 to Thursday, Jan. 9:
- Veronica James, 54, of 115 Redstone Hill, Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.
- Shamar Peay, 20, of 115 Redstone Hill, Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.
- Rodney M. Pierce, 38, of 55 South St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 8, and charged with sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Jameson A. Shaw, 32, of 153 Main St., Terryville, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 8, and charged with sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Stephen T. Venturo, 61, of 2 Unionville Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 8, and charged with interfering with or resisting arrest.
- Emmanuel Ramirez, 34, of 26 Forestville Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 9, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage, unsafe backing, and operation of a motor vehicle without a license.
- Samuel L. Semidey, 38, of 14 Scuppo Road, Danbury, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 9, and charged with possession of a controlled substance, having a weapon in a motor vehicle, and operation of a motor vehicle without a license