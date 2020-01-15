Police blotter for the Jan. 17 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday, Jan. 7 to Thursday, Jan. 9:

Veronica James, 54, of 115 Redstone Hill, Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

Shamar Peay, 20, of 115 Redstone Hill, Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

Rodney M. Pierce, 38, of 55 South St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 8, and charged with sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Jameson A. Shaw, 32, of 153 Main St., Terryville, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 8, and charged with sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Stephen T. Venturo, 61, of 2 Unionville Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 8, and charged with interfering with or resisting arrest.

Emmanuel Ramirez, 34, of 26 Forestville Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 9, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage, unsafe backing, and operation of a motor vehicle without a license.

Samuel L. Semidey, 38, of 14 Scuppo Road, Danbury, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 9, and charged with possession of a controlled substance, having a weapon in a motor vehicle, and operation of a motor vehicle without a license