Open for business: TWM breathes new life into abandoned property

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Starting fresh is something Tabitha Wazorko Manafort is all too used to. After a decade long career as a mathematics teacher, she decided to try her hand at flipping houses. House flipping brought her to get her real estate license, and that’s when she realized she needed a home base to house her entrepreneurial enterprises—TWM Development.

The former Parsons property will hold TWM Development, as well as Powerhouse Motorsport, the used motorcycle shop that she owns and operates with her husband Justin Manafort and their friends Marc Buck and Erik MacLaren.

Powerhouse Motorsports originally opened in Meriden in 2014. At that time, inventory contained about 40 motorcycles and 3 all-terrain vehicles. Now, the show room—open for the past month—features over 200 vehicles, all grouped by their purpose, with enough room to allow potential buyers to “throw their leg over” and make sure they feel comfortable.

“We’re trying to capture the used motorcycle and power sports market here by having a little bit of everything for everybody,” said Manafort, “by having multiple brands all under one roof where you can come see any type of bike or any brand of bike.”

After outgrowing their space in Meriden, Wazorko Manafort said she found herself drawn to the Parsons property for more than just the size of the lot.

“I’m third or fourth generation here in Plainville and having that recognition of there was a generation or two that owned this property that is well known for their hard work, their dedication, giving back to the community, and to be able to house ourselves in a place where we hope to do the same,” said Wazorko Manafort.

Powerhouse Motorsports is home to one of the largest selections of used power sport vehicles in the state, Buck said, as he and the others wind their way through the vast selection of cruising bikes, sport bikes, sport touring, and many other motorcycles.

Similarly to how Wazorko Manafort runs her development business, a lot of the work done on the Parsons site was completed by her and her family. Her hope is to teach her three children to appreciate and understand how a company runs by showing them the importance of every company member, recalling the days when she would do maintenance work at Renbrook School where she used to teach.

The main building on the lot may have found its purpose, but Wazorko Manafort is still dreaming big for the building that now holds TWM Development. Her current dream? For the building to house some form of a car club, and possibly to utilize the display windows for classic vehicles.

The Powerhouse team invites community members to celebrate their first month of business in town on Thursday, Jan. 16, when they’ll host their soft opening and ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. An official grand opening party will be held in the spring, but a date has yet to be finalized.

“It’s not that we’re bringing a business back to life,” said Wazorko Manafort as she describes the closing of Parsons Bucik. “We’re just changing it.”

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at TMurchison@PlainvilleObserver.com.