State makes a PACT with Tunxis Community College

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

In December the Pledge to Advance Connecticut (PACT), the state’s free community college program, was officially adopted as a policy by the Board of Regents for Higher Education. According to Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) PACT is a “last-dollar scholarship that makes Connecticut’s community colleges tuition and fee free for students who meet certain criteria.

“Tunxis, like other community colleges, is hoping that students will see this as a door opening, to consider an opportunity that they maybe had never considered before,” said Amy Feest, interim dean of academic affairs at Tunxis Community College.

To qualify students must be a Connecticut high school graduate, a full-time student attending college for the first time, complete the free federal application for financial aid and accept all awards, remain in good academic standing, and apply and register by July 15, 2020 for priority consideration.

Feest stressed that this program was designed for full time students, which at Tunxis, means completing 72 credits in 36 months.

“Community college is not always a full time thing for people. We have program options and financial options for the people who won’t be taking courses full time,” said Feest. “Community colleges serve so many types of students, but PACT is for a specific group of students.”

PACT will officially begin in the fall of 2020, and will allow Connecticut residents to attend any of the state’s community colleges for up to three years, free of mandatory tuition and fees related to an eligible program of study.

PACT awards are only applicable for the fall, winter, and spring semesters. Awards are available regardless of family income levels.

Officials explained that PACT awards are made after all other sources of federal, state, and institutional financial aid grants are expended. For the purposes of awarding the program, student loans, work-study programs of any type, and financial assistance dedicated to expenses beyond tuition and fees are not considered to be financial aid. Students who already have their eligible institutional costs covered by an existing financial aid package will be eligible for a $250 minimum award each semester.

“At a time when we face a student debt crisis in the United States, this represents a great opportunity for potential students to access a high quality education close to home with no out-of-pocket costs,” said Mark Ojakian, president of CSCU, in a release. “PACT is a powerful message to potential students in Connecticut that education is attainable and that we are investing in the future of our state.”

PACT will be available at Asnuntuck Community College, Capital Community College, Gateway Community College, Housatonic Community College, Manchester Community College, Middlesex Community College, Naugatuck Valley Community College at both the Danbury and Waterbury facilities, Northwestern Connecticut Community College, Norwalk Community College, Quinebaug Community College, Three Rivers Community College, and Tunxis.

To learn more about PACT, potential students can visit www.ct.edu/pact.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at TMurchison@PlainvilleObserver.com.