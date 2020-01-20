Para-Olympian inspires middle schoolers

Chris Waddell, athlete and founder of One Revolution Foundation, visited Plainville Community Schools to share his life story with students. While speaking at the elementary schools and Middle School of Plainville, Waddell shared his story and focus on the belief that, “It’s not what happens to you. It’s what you do with what happens to you.” Waddell was the first nearly unassisted paraplegic to summit Mt. Kilimanjaro in a hand cycle. A 13-time Para-Olympic medalist, he is also a Hall of Fame member for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association and the Para-Olympics. Recently, Waddell was inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Para-Olympic Hall of Fame.