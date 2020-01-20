Plainville to offer school-based behavioral health services

Plainville Community Schools, in partnership with Cornerstone Counseling Center of Southington, will offer school-based behavioral health services at both Linden Street School and the Middle School of Plainville. The program will be open to both students and families.

“We welcome Cornerstone Counseling as a collaborative partner to address these growing needs within our community, and within the complex world we live in,” said Steven LePage, superintendent of schools. “I’m excited for this opportunity to broaden collaborative services and supports available to Plainville families to improve social and emotional wellness and mental health.”

Cornerstone Counseling Center will offer individual and peer supports, teaching coping strategies to manage challenges that interfere with academic and social functioning. Services will include peer groups facilitated by a Cornerstone clinician as well as individualized services to help support students with anxiety, depression, academic challenges, healthy peer relationships, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, trauma related issues, and more.

“It is an honor to become part of this community and to continue to provide opportunities to both students and families to ensure we are assisting students in reaching their full potential mentally, emotionally and academically,” said Chris Albini, Cornerstone Counseling Center Director. “We believe taking a proactive individualized approach is essential to helping students reach their goals.”

Referrals for students are now being accepted. Appointments can be made by contacting the school social worker, school psychologists, or school counselors at Linden and MSP, or by calling Cornerstone directly at, (860) 863-1001.

According to officials, Cornerstone Counseling Center will have a mental health clinician based in the school that will conduct a confidential and comprehensive assessment and help develop a collaborative plan for care.

“Plainville Community Schools is committed to supporting families to access behavioral health services within the community and is grateful for the partnership with Cornerstone Counseling Center,” said Vicki Trzcinski, Plainville Community Schools Director of Special Services.

Behavioral health services are funded by family medical insurance. Medicaid, Medicare, and many commercial health insurances are welcome. A sliding fee scale is also available based on family size and income.