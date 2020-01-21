MSP robotics program earns grant to host VEX IQ state championship

The Middle School of Plainville and robotics coaches Camille Westfall and Laurel Schwartz, were announced as the recipient of a $5,000 grant from the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation (REC). Westfall and Schwartz have committed to hosting the VEX IQ Robotics Connecticut State Championship event at MSP for the next three years.

“When I first began the VEX IQ program here at MSP with Laurel Schwartz six years ago, we had no idea the degree to which our robotics program would explode in popularity,” said Westfall. “It was an honor to host the state championship at our school last year, and we are delighted to have won this grant and to have the support of the REC Foundation.”

The sixth annual Championship will take place at MSP on Saturday, March 7, 2020, and will include 70 teams from across Connecticut. Those teams will compete for the eight qualifying slots to attend the World VEX event, to be held in Louisville, Kentucky.

“It was both an honor and a great deal of fun to host the championship at MSP last year,” said Matthew Gaurino, MSP principal. “I am very excited about making it an even more enjoyable experience this year.”