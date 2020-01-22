Plainville roundup: The Blue Devils’ week in review

KEN MORSE

CORRESPONDENT

This week’s Big Blue Award for outstanding performance goes to Joe Michalic. The junior swimmer had to two first place finishes and part of two first place relays teams in the Blue Devils first team win of the season against Newington on Jan 14.

Michalic had a state qualifying time of 1:01.22 in a first place 100 fly and a first place time of 2:18.99 in the 200 IM, along with first place times in the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.

Unbeaten hockey escapes with win

The Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville co-op hockey team ran its record to 9-0 on the season, earning a hard fought 6-5 win over Watertown-Pomperaug on Jan 15.

Aaron Cholewa and Jack Healy led the way to victory scoring two goals each to pace the offensive attack. Connor Rancourt and Trevor Piecewicz added goals to complete the scoring.

WMRP is back in action on Jan 25 at Avon Old Farms for an 8pm showdown with Farmington Valley (7-1).

Blue Devils swim past Newington

The Plainville boys swim team picked up its first win of the season earning a 102.5-75.5 victory over Newington on Jan 14. The Blue Devils highlighted its first win with 45 season best times among the 23 swimmers that competed with two swimmers reaching state qualification times.

Joe Michalic and Nate Lyman led the way each earning double victories for the Blue Devils. Michalic took first in the 100 fly with a state qualifying time of 1:01.22 and first in the 200 IM at 2:18.99. Lyman swam to victory in the 200 freestyle at 1:59.33 and took first in the 500 freestyle at 5:31.18.

Michalic was also part of two winning relays with the foursome of Brandon Paznokas, Matt Lagassey, Wyatt LaCombe and Michalic taking first in the 200 medley relay. The junior swimmer also hooked up with LaCombe, Lyman and Colin Blake for a first place finish in the 200 freestyle relay.

Paznokas swam to a first place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:02.82) and second in the 100 freestyle at 56.65. Lagassey had a first place state qualifying time of 1:10.12 in the 100 breaststroke. Blake was second in the 200 IM at 2:19.38.

Chris St. Lawrence was second in the 50 freestyle at 26.04, and Zach Dery was second in diving with a score of 132.4.

Plainville improved to 1-2 on the season and will be back in the pool on Tuesday, Jan. 21 against East Catholic. The Blue Devils will then be off until they meet up with Rocky Hill in an away meet on Jan. 31.

Offensive woes continue for boys basketball

The Plainville boys basketball team saw its offense take a few steps back after racking up an impressive overtime win over Platt on Jan 10. Last week the Blue Devils fell back to 2-7 on the season with a pair of tough setbacks.

Against Middletown on Jan. 13 the Blue Devils couldn’t get the offense started falling behind, 14-9, after the first quarter and, 30-18, at the half. Plainville was outscored, 32-22, in the second half as Middletown pulled away to a 60-42 win over the Blue Devils.

AJ Lestini led the way with 12 points, and Javan Paradis put down 11 points as the only double digit scorers for Plainville. Omar Miller knocked down nine points, but that was the only other scoring threat for the Blue Devils.

The Blue and White battled with Hall on Jan 16 and took a brief, 16-13 first quarter lead. Plainville was very much in the game and was fighting to put its third game into the win column trailing, 44-42, entering the fourth quarter.

Then things fell apart as Hall outscored the Blue Devils, 21-2, in the final quarter to take a 65-44 win away from Plainville. Paradis led the way with 14 points, Miller had nine points, Lestini seven points and Dylan Hall six points to pace the offense.

Plainville will try and get back into the win column on Wednesday, Jan. 22 with a home game against Coventry and again on Friday in Burlington taking on Lewis Mills.

Lady Devils stumble

The Plainville girls basketball team was hooping it up, winning three of the last four games. But after stumbling twice last week, the girls fell to 4-7 on the season. The offense—or lack of it—has created the bump in the road for the Lady Blue Devils.

Plainville was held to single-digit scoring in six of eight quarters last week, and that lack of fire power handed the opposition a couple of easy victories.

On Jan. 20, Middletown got out to a 21-13 halftime lead. Then Plainville made it easy for them putting up just 14 second half points as Middletown rode a 15-point third quarter to an easy, 45-27 win.

Jaida Vasquez led the way with 13 points. Kori Jones and Lilly Wazorko scored seven points apiece, but they were the only three scorers on the night for Plainville.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, Plainville battled Glastonbury, coming up on the short end of a 20-14 first quarter and then outscoring them 15-11 in the third quarter. But the Blue Devils did themselves in with a five point second quarter and a nine point fourth quarter as Glastonbury used an 18-9 final quarter advantage to pull away with a 57-43 win.

Vasquez led the way with 19 points, and Sam Thompson threw down 11 points. Lilly Wazorko finished with seven points, and Jones finished off the scoring with five points. Plainville will look to turn it around starting on Tuesday, Jan. 21 with a home contest against Hartford Public. The Devils will finish out the week entertaining Lewis Mills on Friday, Jan. 24.

To comment on this story or to contact our sports department, email us at Sports@PlainvilleObserver.com.