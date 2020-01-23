Plainville’s bike shop

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

For many Plainville residents the property at 151 East St. will always by synonymous with Parsons Buick, but as of Thursday, Jan. 16, the property will be known for its extensive inventory of used power sport vehicles, marked by the ribbon cutting held for Powerhouse Motorsports.

“I am very excited about it, especially because rather than just knocking something down and building a big box store, it continues as a landmark in the town,” said Stephen Parsons, former property owner. “It served us very well for 70 years, and I hope they get 70 years out of it as well.”

Justin Manafort, Erik MacLaren, and Marc Buck opened Powerhouse Motorsports in 2014. Their inventory of used motorcycles and all terrain vehicles grew rapidly until they had outgrown their Meriden location.

The Plainville home base and show room, which has been open for about two months, now houses approximately 250 motorsport vehicles, all grouped by their purpose, with enough room to allow potential buyers to “throw their leg over” and make sure they feel comfortable.

“Powerhouse Motor-sports is home to one of the largest selections of used power sport vehicles in the state,” said Buck.

“We’re trying to capture the used motorcycle and power sports market here by having a little bit of everything for everybody by having multiple brands all under one roof where you can come see any type of bike or any brand of bike,” said Manafort. Currently the shop offers a variety of makes and models including Harley Davidson, Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and more.

Plainville town planner, Garrett Daigle, admits that the town was a little worried that the property would sit empty as the Parsons’ family built it to suit their dealership needs.

“The town has been incredible helping us get this thing up and running, and with all our existing customers coming over, it’s just great to be in Plainville,” said Manafort, whose wife, Tabitha Wazorko Manafort, co-owns the property and houses her business, TWM Development, in the second building on the four parcel property.

“I would say we are blessed to be in a town that supports families coming here as a business—that’s what’s important to us and that’s why we chose Plainville, we wanted to be in a location that wanted to celebrate us and the business as a family, as a neighbor, as a friend,” said Wazorko Manafort. “We’re a family who came to Plainville because we wanted to be a part of Plainville. We could have gone anywhere, but we chose Plainville because we believe in Plainville. We see ourselves here forever.”

State Rep. William Petit (R-22) presented the Powerhouse Motorsports family with a proclamation from the Connecticut General Assembly, signed by Secretary of State Denise Merrill, Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz, and President of the Senate Martin Looney.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at News@PlainvilleObserver.com.