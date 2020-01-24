Plainville Democrats welcome members, name new officers

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Plainville Democratic Town Committee hosted a caucus and meeting on Thursday, Jan. 9, in Plainville Council Chambers.

During the caucus portion, Rebecca Martinez was unanimously supported to serve another term as the chairperson, and Rosemary Morante was unanimously supported to serve another term as the secretary. Martinez and Morante will serve a two-year term ending in 2022, and will not officially take office until the spring.

More than 40 people were nominated and accepted as new members of the DTC, including former town councilor Quinn (Wazorko) Christopher, and several college-aged individuals. New members will also serve a two-year term ending in 2022, and will not take office until the spring.

Chairwoman Martinez told DTC members that one of the best ways to get involved in local politics is by attending board of education and town council meetings. Martinez, a BOE commissioner, reminded those gathered that the BOE will be hosting several workshops as they continue to work on their budget for the 2020-21 school year.

As indicated by the November 2019 election, the Democratic Party has majority control over the BOE and the Republican Party has majority control over the town council. One PDTC member asked if that would pose a sort of friction as both the council and BOE continue to work on their budgets.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a problem,” said Becky Tyrrell, chairwoman of the BOE. “I’m hoping we’re going to have good consensus with the board members of both parties, and we can do that and come through with a decent increase.”

Martinez also reminded members that Connecticut Presidential Primary will be held on Tuesday, April 28, which will coincide with Plainville’s all day budget vote. She asked all PDTC members to remind voters that after visiting their primary polling location, to head downtown to the Plainville Fire House where voters can weigh in on the proposed BOE and general government budgets.

