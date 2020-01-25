Plainville AARP supports grandparent caregivers

The Plainville Chapter of AARP presented a donation to the Grandparents/Relatives Raising Grandchildren program, which is run by the Plainville Senior Center. The money will be used to support the families who are part of the program.

If you are a grandparent or a relative raising your grandchildren and are interested in learning more about these support groups, please contact the Plainville Senior Center by calling, (860) 747-5728.

The Plainville AARP chapter supports many local organizations include the food pantry, fuel bank, homeless veterans, the Plainville Historical Society, Dial-A-Ride, the Plainville Senior Center, PARC, and the concerts at Norton Park.

If you would like to join the Plainville AARP chapter and help support various community organizations that focus on our senior citizen needs, contact Carol Sokolowski, membership chairperson, by calling (860) 224-1239.