Girls Basketball: Girls are still in the hunt

KEN MORSE

CORRESPONDENT

The Plainville girls basketball team heads down the final stretch of the season still in the hunt for a post season bid. But the Blue Devils saw one get away from them last week against Hartford Public, missing a buzzer beater in a tough, 59-58, loss on Jan 21.

In its next game. Plainville edged a little closer to the season goal, earning a 46-38 win over Lewis Mills on Jan 24. The 5-8 Devils still need three more wins in the final seven games to reach the postseason for the third straight year under head coach Jess Neuweiler.

During their victory, Plainville grabbed a 15-6 first quarter lead over Lewis Mills and took a 22-10 advantage into the locker room at the half. The visitors closed the gap to seven, but the Devils held a 15-14 edge in the final quarter to pull out the win. Kori Jones led the way with 20 points and Jaida Vasquez added 11 points.

In four of their eight losses, Plainville came within two possessions of victory, but inconsistencies on offense have hampered the progress. The Devils came into the season with only two bonafide starters and only a handful of players with varsity experience.

Sophomore Lilly Wazorko hit for a season high of 18 points in a win over Platt. Senior Olivia Wazorko had games of five and seven points to add to the depth off the bench. Junior Kaitlyn Gagnon had a six point game earlier in the season.

Juniors Tessa Susco 12 points and Sydney Ouellette 11 points along with sophomore Sam Thompson 11 points have all hit for double figures this season. But only four times in 13 games has Plainville escaped the first quarter with the lead. That kind of inconsistency has created a bit of a road block getting in the way of success.

Plainville got behind Hartford Public early on facing a 7-2 deficit. Vasquez (30 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals) drove the baseline for a bucket, Susco hit a pull-up jumper in the lane and Thompson (8 points, 6 rebounds) went hard to the rack for a put-back and just like that the Devils were out in front 9-8 with 3:46 to go in the first quarter.

“We are still coming out too slow,” said Neuweiler. “We have tried everything to change that trend. We are spending too much energy to get back in the game and then we don’t have enough energy to sustain it.”

That inconsistency struck as three turnovers stalled the offense and at the other end Hartford Public began to dominate the boards converting three straight put-backs into a 15-9 advantage.

A 9-0 run by the Owls midway through the second quarter handed the visitors a comfortable, 34-25 lead at the halftime break. It could have been much worse if Vasquez didn’t finish the first half with a coast-to-coast bucket off a steal and then converting a pair at the free throw line turning a 34-21 deficit into a more manageable 9 point margin.

Jones (9 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists) hit for five points in the third quarter. Jenna Adamic (4 points) held Hartford Public center Qiarra Williams (8 points, 14 rebounds) to just 2 points in the second half.

Elena Gorneault (4 points, 7 rebounds) and Vanessa Xiques battled in the paint for possessions. But for the third quarter in a row the Owls benefited on some miscues that allowed a 9-0 run and gave Hartford Public a 49-43 edge going into the final quarter.

Vasquez went on a tear scoring seven straight points and with 2:54 to play her drive through the lane gave the Devils its first lead since 9-8 of the opening quarter.

The 55-54 lead turned into a 58-56 advantage with 1:15 to play on a Thompson free throw. Jaina Oliver (20 points) tied the game at 58-58 and with seven second left Williams hit one of two at the free throw line for a 59-58 Hartford Public lead.

Plainville came down the floor and Vasquez drew a crowd. She found Jones alone in the corner and the shot from the side bounded high off the rim and out as the buzzer sounded.

“I‘m pleased at the progress some of our younger players have made,” said Neuweiler. “There are still winnable games ahead of us. But this one we needed and it got away from us.”

The coach singled out Jenna Adamic’s second half defense and the work underneath the basket by Kaitlyn Gagnon and Elena Gorneault. Neuweiler said that Tessa Susco’s defense and Sam Thompson’s quality minutes have all contributed to Plainville’s depth.

“We just need to come out stronger and play a full 32 minutes,” said the coach. “Jaida (Vasquez) and Kori (Jones) are giving it their all and there’s not anything else you can ask of them.”

The Devils are home to Bristol Eastern this week on Monday Jan 27 and they will host East Hartford on Thursday Jan 30.

To comment on this story or to contact our sports department, email us at Sports@PlainvilleObserver.com.