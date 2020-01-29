Plainville roundup: The Blue Devils’ week in review

KEN MORSE

CORRESPONDENT

This week’s Big Blue Award for outstanding performance goes to Jaida Vasquez.

The junior playmaker for the girls basketball team scored a career high of 30 points in last Tuesday’s disappointing loss to Hartford Public 59-58. The Blue Devils missed a game winning shot at the buzzer, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort by Vasquez.

Here’s a look at Plainville’s results from last week:

Boys hoops scores a ‘W’

The Plainville boys basketball team ended the first half of the season on a positive note earning a 56-45 win over Coventry at the Ivan Wood Gymnasium to improve to 3-7. The Blue Devils will need to finish the second half of the season at .500 with a 5-5 mark if they are going to make the post season and qualify for the division five state tournament.

For only the third time this season, the Devils managed to escape the first quarter with the lead, at 13-12, and it grew to 31-22 at the half against Coventry. In the third quarter Plainville matched its season high of 19 points in a quarter as offense has been a struggle for the Devils.

Armed with a 50-36 advantage, Plainville managed to hang on and send this one to the win column with Javan Paradis (13.8 per game) scoring a season high 24 points to lead the way. AJ Lestini (9.0 per game) scored a career high 20 points with Omar Miller (8.3 per game) and Alec Couture (8.7 per game) both hitting on five points to finish out the scoring.

The Devils next home game will be Friday, Feb. 7 against EO Smith after five straight road games to start the second half of the season.

Ice streak melts away

The Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville co-op hockey team saw its undefeated mark melt away on Saturday, Jan. 25 in a 3-2 loss to Farmington Valley co-op.

The WMRP Eagles came in at 9-0 going up against the 8-1 Generals who were riding an eight game win streak. Jackson Holl put Farmington Valley out in front, 1-0, on a goal six minutes into the contest.

Aaron Cholewa and Evan Partridge scored goals for the Eagles over a two-minute span to start the second period with Jack Healy, Chase Millen and Dylan Reynolds getting credit for the assists.

The 2-1 advantage didn’t hold up as penalties plagued WMRP. The Generals scored two power play goals in the second period by Holl and Mackie Stambaugh as the Eagles were called for seven penalties compared to the two by Farmington Valley.

It was a scoreless third period with goalie Trevor Schaad making 15 saves in the net to give the Eagles a chance to come back. WMRP held a 23-18 advantage with shots on goal but couldn’t get one to go in during the final period.

The Eagles are back on the ice Jan. 29 at Conard and will take on Enfield co-op at the Newington Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Blue Devils swim to .500

The Plainville boys swim team evened its record, earning an 85-77 victory over East Catholic on Tuesday, Jan. 21. After beginning the season with a pair of tough losses to Farmington and Southington, the Blue Devils began to turn things around knocking off Newington for its first win of the season two weeks ago.

Spencer Michalek led the Devils to victory over East Catholic as a double winner taking first in the 200 IM and a first place in the 500 freestyle. Colin Blake (200 freestyle), Brandon Paznokis (100 backstroke) and Matt Lagassey (100 breaststroke) also swam to first place finishes.

The 200 medley relay team of Paznokis, Lagassey, Nate Lyman and Wyatt LaCombe swam to victory and the 200 freestyle foursome of Blake, LaCombe, Chris St. Lawrence and Joe Michalic took first place, as well.

Plainville is back in the pool after a little bit of down time when they get back at it against Rocky Hill on Jan. 31.

Berlin upends wrestlers

The Plainville wrestling team fell to 7-6 in dual meets after getting upended by Berlin in a 43-28 final on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The Blue Devils were scheduled to participate in a quad match on Saturday, Jan. 25 against Lyman Memorial, Suffield-Windsor Locks, Windsor and Granby but those results were not available by press time.

Dylan McVicker (145) won his match against Berlin on a pin at 1:45 and Alex Santini (195) won on a pin at 5:12. Kyle Voisine (160) won on a forfeit and Adam Buckley (220) edged out his opponent by a slim 2-1 decision.

The Devils picked up a pair of convincing wins with Esteban Torres (182) taking an easy 11-2 decision and Joe Kennedy (113) won handily by a 9-2 margin. Plainville lost a forfeit in the 126 class, Simona Barbagallo (152) lost a 10-0 decision and Kaleb Korona (170) dropped a 5-0 decision.

Bhavya Patel (285) lost by pin in 3:16, Nate Cyr (138) lost by pin in 1:50 and Dylan Bucci (120) lost by pin in 1:12. Nikolas Penta (106) and Ethan Miron (132) also dropped matches by pin.

Plainville is back on the mat Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Middletown.

Track gears up for CCC

The Plainville indoor track team geared up for the Feb. 1 CCC championship meet when they participated in the Hillhouse Track Classic on Jan. 25. The results were not made available at press time.

The Plainville boys team is led by a solid group of sprinters and mid-distance runners. Peter Diaz with a seed time of 7.41 in the 60m and Glenroy Pickersgill at 7.55. In the 300m, Justin Emery (39.78), Jens Wadehn (41.12) and Darius Correa (42.18). In the 600m is Jeremy Courtar (1:34.23) and Corey Rexinger (1:37).

Matt Anderson is at 3:05 in to 1000m and in the 1600m is Jacob Demmons (5:33.51) along with Justin DeBellis (5:40), Curtis Johnson (5:40.02) and Owen Leander (5:42.82).

The 4x200m relay team of Emery, Pickersgill, Jayden Barton and Diaz have a seeded time of 1:41, and the 4x800m team of Landon Cody, Courtar, Correa and Rexinger has posted an 8:50.

In the 55m hurdles is Barton (10.17), Wadehn (10.33) and Ceazar Hernandez (10.80), who is a 18-2 long jump threat as well. Ryan Barker is a top ten threat in the shot put at 42-9.75.

The girls team is led by speedsters Michelle Gryczewski (8.20) in the 60m and (48.98) in the 300m, and Faith Jones (8.43) in the 60m and Katy Jeny (48.45) in the 300m.

Morgan Levesque is the long distance hope at 5:52 in the 1600m and 12:10 in the 3200m, and Emily Roy is at 6:35 in the 1600m. Jeny is at 10.23 in the 55m hurdles and Annie Roux is at 11.34. Roux is also a threat in the long jump at 13-5.5.

The girls 4x200m relay team of Jeny, Roux, Jones and Gryczewski has posted a seeded time of 2:04.

