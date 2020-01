Jessie Salley, left, serves up a taste of her homemade chili to Brian Ruot, right, during the annual PARC chili cook off at the Blue Plate Tavern last Sunday. Visitors were able to sample a wide-variety of chili to vote for their favorites. Stephanie Sastri of Bristol was crowned as the judge’s choice, while John Broadley of Plainville earned the people’s choice. Proceeds from the event will benefit PARC’s work in the community.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI