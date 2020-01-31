Buttonwood Tree to host writing for self-expression workshop

Writer Briana Una McGuckin will be hosting an eight-week workshop entitled “All the Write Ways: A Workshop for Self-Expression,” at The Buttonwood Tree from 1 to 2:30 p.m., each Saturday between Feb. 8, and Mar. 14, 2020, with the exception of Saturday, Feb. 15.

McGuckin, who writes gothic fiction and fantasy, has been published online by The New York Times, The Arcanist, and Breath & Shadow. She also writes a blog about living with cerebral palsy, and having a nontraditional family, which can be found at moonmissives.com. She is Editor-in-Chief of Poor Yorick, the literary journal of the Western Connecticut State University M.F.A. program, of which she is currently a student.

Each class will introduce attendees to a different form of writing. After reading an example piece, the group will participate in a discussion about the defining features and strengths of the work, before writing an original piece.

The workshop will cost $70 in total per person for the eight-week course, or $10 per week for a “drop in.”

To reserve a spot, contact The Buttonwood Tree by calling (860) 347-4957. The Buttonwood Tree is located at 605 Main St., Middletown.