Dancing through the decades dance to benefit Plainville food pantry

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Plainville Community Food Pantry will hold the 24th annual Plainville Community Pantry Dance at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington on Saturday, Feb. 8, and in honor of the decade that began just four weeks ago, this year’s theme will be “dancing through the decades.”

One of the event chairs, Alyssa Arello, explained that the committee carefully chooses the theme each year in the hopes of avoiding repeats. She noted that, within the last decade, one iteration of the event was themed after F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” which is why this year’s dance couldn’t surround the 1920s exclusively.

“We really like when people get dressed up and get really into it,” said Arello. “You don’t have to get super dressed up for it to still be in a decade. Guys could just wear jeans, Converse sneakers, and a white t-shirt and be the 1950s.”

Her fellow dance committee members, including board of director member Peggy Lee and event co-chair Doreen Corriveau, agreed that this event is one that truly brings the community together, with Corriveau describing the event as a sort of town reunion.

“Pretty much anyone who is coming is from Plainville or has ties to Plainville,” said Arello.

Attendees should anticipate a night of community and fun, as the committee described the Food Pantry Dance as “the first night out” after the relaxation period following the business of the holiday season. Not only will there be a DJ playing music from the past several decades, but there will be a photo booth, and one of this event’s calling cards—extensive raffle baskets ranging in value from $100 to $200.

One of the events most popular activities is the game “heads or tails.” Each year the game is modified to reflect the theme, and in honor of “dancing through the decades,” attendees will have the opportunity to purchase a vinyl record (for $20), which will then serve as their marker. After the DJ tosses a coin, calling heads or tails, the winners are kept in until there is one person left on the dance floor. But this year the game may experience a little twist—a one-time opportunity to buy your way back into the game to compete for the grand prize; a brand new television.

All of the funds that are raised during the event will be used to purchase items to aid the food pantry’s clientele. According to executive director, Susie Woerz, that includes an emphasis on holiday baskets and camp scholarships.

The pantry’s holiday baskets are distributed during Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, and include all of the necessary items to prepare a holiday meal including a turkey or chicken, fresh fruit and vegetables, and a week’s worth of groceries.

Tickets are available for $75 per person, and can be purchased by contacting the Plainville Community Food Pantry by calling (860) 747-1919. The Plainville Community Food Pantry is located at 54 S Canal Street in Plainville.

To learn more about the organization, visit www.plainvillefoodpantry.org.

