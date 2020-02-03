Dental services offered for disabled residents

Wheeler Family Health and Wellness Center and Harc, Inc., a Hartford based non-profit that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), have teamed up on a unique project to meet the oral health needs of this medically underserved population in Hartford.

“This partnership is designed to meet the individualized needs of some of our more vulnerable residents in Hartford, many of whom have no or limited access to dental care resources in their community,” said Wheeler president and CEO, Sabrina Trocchi.

The Wheeler-Harc Dental Collaboration, which made possible through a one-year $50,000 SMILE Grant from the Delta Dental of New Jersey Foundation, will serve low-income residents of all ages with IDD, including autism, through Wheeler’s community health center at 43 Woodland Street in Hartford, and through specialized linkages to care in the community. Services will be provided for up to 75 patients throughout the course of the year.

“By providing an appropriate environment of care, informed by training and a deeper understanding of this population, we will deliver services that not only effectively promote and maintain oral health, but encourage overall health as well,” said Trocchi. “Wheeler is uniquely suited to serve individuals with IDD, as our patient-centered behavioral health and primary care services, and trauma-sensitive dental operatory are already firmly in place.”

The program includes the development of targeted marketing and resources for members of this community and their families, delivered across several channels, including social media, to raise awareness of services. Consumer care will be aided by supplies that enhance patient comfort, including adaptive dental tools, body supports, headphones, and more. Linkages to and engagement of additional dental professionals also are part of this effort.

“Harc is proud to collaborate with Wheeler on this project. Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities are an underserved population in the area of dental health, sometimes requiring anesthesia for even a basic cleaning and waiting up to two years for an appointment,” said Andrea Barton Reeves, Harc president and CEO.

During the grant period Harc will conduct training for the Wheeler Community Health Center staff to foster a greater understanding of intellectual disabilities, the care environment, approaches to patient-centered interactions, and scheduling appointments. The trainings also will highlight care strategies for children with special needs and autism spectrum disorder, aging adults with IDD, and other considerations.

The Wheeler-Harc Dental Collaboration includes consultation and training for Wheeler dental staff; review and implementation of practice enhancements; outreach, and coordination.

Harc will provide consultation and training for Wheeler’s dental team to foster engagement and understanding of the unique needs of this population and how best to deliver services, including, but not limited to, trauma-sensitive dental care, and extended visits. Patients’ family members also may be eligible to participate in training by helping to provide a patient perspective, as well as assisting Harc with training Wheeler staff.

“At Delta Dental we believe everyone deserves a healthy smile,” said Gene Napoliello, chairman of the Delta Dental of New Jersey Foundation. “We realize that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities have unique healthcare needs, and this collaboration will provide a true patient-centered approach and a much needed resource to the Hartford community to ensure access to dental care for this population.”