Plainville police seek assistance with identifying suspect

The Plainville Police Department released the photograph of a suspect they are looking to identify.

The male in question was photographed wearing a puffy winter coat, sunglasses, and a winter hat. He is suspected of stealing an unattended wallet from a business office, and using the stolen credit cards to purchase items at several retail stores in the Hartford area on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.

The suspect was reported to have been using a white four door sedan at the time of the incident, and is suspected of actively committing the same type of crime in other towns.

Anyone who can assist in the identification of this male is urged to contact Detective Jamie Fenn at the Plainville Police Department by calling (860) 747-1616, or by email at fenn@plainville-ct.gov.