Plainville roundup: The Blue Devils’ week in review

KEN MORSE

CORRESPONDENT

This week’s Big Blue Award for outstanding performance goes to Ryan Barker. The junior thrower on the Plainville boys indoor track team brought home the bronze medal finishing third in the shot put with a heave of 46 feet, six inches.

That effort beat his personal best by three feet and earned him All-CCC honors at the CCC Championship on Saturday Feb 1 at the Floyd Little Athletic Complex in New Haven.

Baseball’s Florida fundraiser

The Plainville baseball team will be holding a fundraiser for their April 13-17 baseball trip to Disney World of Sports in Orlando, Fla. The Blue Devils are scheduled to take on Rocky Hill on April 15 and Platt on April 17.

The booster club will be a pasta dinner on Monday, Feb. 24, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at Trenta Tavern, 24 Whiting St. in Plainville. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased through head coach Lou Mandeville or at Angelo’s Modern Barbershop, East St. Plainville.

Contact coach Mandeville at mandevillel@ plainvilleschools.org or at 860-302-0016.

Track takes on CCC

The Plainville boys and girls indoor track team went up against the rest of the conference at the CCC championships held at the Floyd Little Athletic Complex in New Haven on Saturday Feb 1.

Ryan Barker finished with a team-best third place in the shot put with a distance of 46 feet, six inches. Morgan Levesque led the girls with a 17th place finish in the 3200m at 12:41.55.

Justin Emery finished 22nd in the 55m (7:04), and Jeremy Courtar placed 34th in the 600m (1:34.34).

In the 4x200m relay, the boys team of Emery, Glenroy Pickersgill, Peter Diaz and Jayden Barton finished 14th at 1:41.59. The girls team of Katy Jeney, Annie Roux, Michelle Gryczewski and Levesque placed 22nd at 2:02.84.

The boys sprint medley relay team of Payne, Emery, Courtar and Francisco Rivera finished 22nd at 4:20.13, and the girls team of Roux, Gryczewski, Levesque and Faith Jones finished 11th at 4:55.72.

The boys 4x400m relay team of Darius Correa, Jens Wadehn, Landon Cody and Aiden Payne finished 15th at a time of 3:59.93 and the girls team of Roux, Gryczewski, Caitlin Charest and Emily Roy finished 20th at a time of 5:33.84.

The boys 4x800m relay squad of Jacob Demmons, Correa, Cody and Matt Anderson also finished 22nd in a time of 9:33.62.

Up next for the Blue Devils is the state meets. The girls will compete in the Class S meet on Feb 14, and the boys will compete in the Class M meet on Feb 15.

Girls’ offense struggles

The Plainville girls basketball team is losing ground in their battle to qualify for the state tournament for the third year in a row under head Jessica Neuweiler. The Lady Blue Devils dropped a pair of games last week, falling to 5-10 on the season.

The girls have just five games left to secure the final three wins that would put them in the Class M state tournament.

Consistency on offense or the lack there of has been the biggest hurdle to overcome. On Monday, Jan. 27 the Blue Devils went up against 10-4 Bristol Eastern and came out of the first quarter with a 15-12 lead. That’s when things began to unravel.

Plainville was outscored, 26-4, in the second quarter and, 18-5, in the third leading to a 69-39 loss. Jaida Vasquez led the way scoring 10 points. Kori Jones and Tessa Susco added nine points apiece.

On Thursday, Jan. 30 the Blue Devils faced off against 7-7 East Hartford. Trailing, 25-16, at the half Plainville came out and exploded for 21 third quarter points to get back into it, taking a 37-35 lead into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils struggled in the fourth quarter putting up just four more points in a 54-41 loss. Vasquez led the way with 20 points. Susco added 12 points, and Jones chipped in with seven points.

Plainville is back at it on Monday Feb 3 hosting Newington and again on Thursday in their final home game against Maloney.

2 more wins for skaters

The Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville co-op hockey team ran its record to 11-1 on the season, picking up wins over Conard, 5-2, on Jan. 29 followed by a 6-0 shutout victory over Enfield on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Aaron Cholewa, Dylan Reynolds and Jack Healy scored goals, along with Will McCarter and Trevor Piecewicz in the win over Conard. Trevor Schad recorded the shutout in the net over Enfield with Brody Davidson and Reynolds leading the way scoring two goals each. Cholewa and Chase Millen completed the scoring adding goals.

WMRP will be at the Newington Ice Arena this week taking on Hall-Southington co-op on Wednesday and again on Saturday to face off against Newington co-op.

Swimmers make waves

The Plainville boys swim team has racked up its third straight victory, improving to 3-2 on the season picking up a 96-78 win on Jan. 31 over Rocky Hill. Colin Blake led the way with a pair of wins in the 200 freestyle (1:59.86) and the 100 butterfly (1:04.80).

Brandon Paznokas swam to victory to the 200 IM (2:20.90), Spencer Michalek won the 500 freestyle (5:46.44) and Matt Lagassey finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.64).

The 200 medley relay team of Paznokas, Lagassey, Joe Michalic and Wyatt LaCombe turned in a winning time of 1:53.19. The 200 freestyle foursome of Blake, Michalek, Brady Stevens and Dominic Sousa had a first place time of 1:45.87. The 400 freestyle relay squad of Blake, Paznokas, Michalic and Michalek made it a clean sweep in the relays with a first place showing of 3:53.08.

Plainville will have a busy week taking on Middletown on Wednesday Feb 5 and then will be at home on Friday Feb 7 to face Bulkeley-HMTCA co-op.

Wrestlers at 12-6

The Plainville wrestling team was back to its winning ways earning four wins on Jan. 25 at a weekend tournament in Wallingford. The Blue Devils picked up wins against Lyman Memorial (42-40), Granby (54-27), Suffield-Windsor Locks (42-34) and Windsor (68-15).

On Wednesday, Jan. 29 Plainville got by Middletown, 45-30, to run their record to 12-6 on the season. There were no match details reported to the paper by press time.

