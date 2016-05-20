Police blotter for May 20

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.•
- Rachel Filippi, 37, of 412 Main St., Winsted, was arrested May 4 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- David Harlow, 60, of 201 West St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested May 4 and charged with disorderly conduct, second degree threatening and failure to comply with fingerprint requests.
- Reginald Collin, 60, of 41 Margerie St., Bristol, was arrested May 5 and charged with first degree criminal trespass.
- Eric T. Gudelski, 37, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested May 5 and charged with illegal possession of narcotics, interfering with an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jack U. Michaud, 18, of 39 School St., Apt. 393, Plymouth, was arrested May 6 and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree criminal mischief.
- Carlos D. Deleon, 29, of 116 Jerome Ave., Bristol, was arrested May 6 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault and first degree criminal trespass.
- Diana Grullon, 33, of 25 Elmer St., Waterbury, was arrested May 7 and charged with operation while under the influence, restricted turns fail signal and evading responsibility.
- Joseph M. Veneziano, 35, of 63 Brothers Way, Southington, was arrested May 7 and charged with illegal possession of narcotics, illegal possession near a school, illegal manufacture, distribution and sale of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of controlled substances less than 1500 feet from a school, and second degree failure to appear.
- Nicholas Lafogg-Smole, 18, of 292 Mount Vernon Rd., Southington, was arrested May 7 and charged with weapons in a motor vehicle.
- Amanda C. Arroyo, 23, of 195 Maple Ave., New Britain, was arrested May 7 and charged with operation while under the influence, unsafe backing, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, risk of injury to a minor and no insurance.
- Filiberto Hernandez, 26, of 141 Mountain View Ave., Bristol, was arrested May 7 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Nicholas L. Alexander, 36, of 61 Ferrone Ave., Waterbury, was arrested May 8 and charged with operation while under the influence and second degree threatening.
- Jasmin Brooks, 25, of 125 Shawn Dr., Apt. C6, Bristol, was arrested May 8 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Sheniece Morris, 23, of 30 Forest St., Hartford, was arrested May 8 and charged with third degree larceny and conspiracy to commit third degree larceny.
- Thomas G. Barkoski, 49, of 31 Chestnut St., Bristol, was arrested May 8 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Daniel L. Blancato, 34, of 17 Magnolia Ave., Bristol, was arrested May 9 and charged with two counts of second degree criminal mischief, sixth degree larceny and disorderly conduct.
- Alexandra Brunet, 21, of 66 Vanderbilt Rd., Bristol, was arrested May 9 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Lisa Ouellette, 50, of 76 Lillian Rd., Bristol, was arrested May 9 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Stephen C. McLay, 29, of 110 Peck Lane, Bristol, was arrested May 9 and charged with violation of protective order.
- Scott J. Pelletier, 50, of 33 Munchausen Ave., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested May 9 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Amado Dilone, 25, of 13 Chestnut St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested May 10 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Tishonda L. Jordan, 34, of 304 Garden St., 1st floor, Hartford, was arrested May 10 and charged with third degree larceny and conspiracy to commit third degree larceny.
- Justin McCabe, 20, of 11 Roosevelt Ave., Terryville, was arrested May 10 and charged with illegal possession of narcotics, interfering with an officer and second degree breach of peace.
- Joseph Myers, 32, of 76 Vermont Dr., Bristol, was arrested May 10 and charged with fourth degree larceny.
- Raul Marrero, 29, of 64 Roberts St., New Britain, was arrested May 10 and charged with illegal manufacture, distribution and sale of narcotics and illegal possession of hallucinogen.
- Luis A. Camacho, 51, of 96 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested May 11 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Danielle Salonia, 35, of 165 Broad St., Plainville, was arrested May 11 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Erin L. Shorette, 31, of 21 Ladyslipper Lane, Bristol, was arrested May 11 and charged with risk of injury to a minor.
- Christopher E. Fontaine, 25, of 39 Kelly St., Apt. C2, Bristol, was arrested May 12 and charged with carry and sale of a dangerous weapon.
- John C. Miller, 53, of 57 Washington St., Apt. 7, Bristol, was arrested May 12 and charged with second degree breach of peace, first degree threatening with a hazardous substance and criminal use of a firearm or electronic defense weapon.
- Amanda L. Wilkins, 25, of 60 High St., Bristol, was arrested May 12 and charged with operation while under the influence, possession of marijuana less than 5 ounces and failure to keep right on a curve/ hill.
- Louis M. Ciliberti, 28, of 710 Howe Ave., Apt. 1, Shelton, was arrested May 12 and charged with violation of probation, fifth degree larceny and sixth degree larceny.
- Tammy Boyd, 40, of 135 Shawn Dr., Apt. 18, Bristol, was arrested May 12 and charged with violation of protective order.
