Police investigate BB gun shots fired at Huntington Woods resident

Bristol police are looking for the suspect involved in a BB gun shooting that took place last night at Huntington Woods Condominiums.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, several officers, including a sergeant and a K-9 officer responded to the condo complex at 200 Blakeslee St. after a report of a man with several gun shot wounds. The investigation revealed that the 42-year-old victim was outside his residence smoking a cigarette when he was approached by a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants, the release said. Although he suffered multiple wounds to his head and upper torso, the release said, the victim ran back to his residence. He sought medical treatment shortly after this and the wounds were found to be non-penetrating and most likely from a BB gun, the release said.

Officers did not find the suspect, and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3011.

Related