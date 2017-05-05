Sport week in review for May 5

BASEBALL

Avon (5-3) 4, Plainville 2

Monday, April 24

At Buckingham Field, Glastonbury

Plainville 000 002 0—2 1 2

Avon 003 100 x—4 8 2

Plainville 4, Newington (6-3) 0

Thursday, April 27

At Plainville High School

Newington 000 000 0—0 4 1

Plainville 220 000 x—4 6 2

Plainville 5, Rocky Hill (0-10) 3

Friday, April 28

At Rocky Hill High School

Plainville 102 010 1—5 09 2

Rocky Hill 000 111 0—3 10 2

Rockville (6-2) 5, Plainville 0

Saturday, April 29

At Plainville High School

Rockville 000 002 3—5 3 2

Plainville 000 000 0—0 2 3

Record—5-5 overall (3-3 home, 2-2 away), 3-3 in CCC South Region, 1-1 in CCC South White Division.

Ranking—Tied for 28th/46 teams in Class M, tied for 19th/32 teams in CCC, tied for 2nd/6 teams in CCC South White Division.

Class M Tournament—3 more wins to qualify.

UP NEXT (10/20 games remaining):

Vs. Berlin (4-5), Monday, May 1.

At Bristol Central (4-4), Wednesday, May 3.

At Middletown (0-9), Friday, May 5.

BOYS GOLF

Won 208-228 vs. Bristol Eastern (49) at Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington, Monday, April 24.

Lost 219-226 at New Britain (74.5) at Stanley Golf Course in New Britain, Thursday, April 27.

Record—1-6 overall (1-2 home, 0-4 away), 1-6 in CCC South Region, 0-4 in CCC South White Division.

Ranking (Average)—28th/33 teams in Division III (89.914), 5th/5 teams in CCC South White Division.

Division III Championship—8 spots out.

UP NEXT (9/13 matches remaining):

Vs. Rocky Hill (39.1) at Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington, Wednesday, May 3.

At Woodland Hawk Invitational at the Golf Club at Oxford Greens, Thursday, May 4.

GIRLS GOLF

Lost 193-251 vs. NW Catholic (63.8) at Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington, Thursday, April 27.

Record—0-5 overall (0-1 home, 0-4 away), 0-1 in CCC South Region, 0-4 in CCC.

Ranking (Average)—46th/48 teams in Girls Division (126.3), 5th/5 teams in CCC South Region.

Girls Division Championship—26 spots out.

UP NEXT (9/13 matches remaining):

At Berlin (72.4) at Timberlin Golf Club in Berlin, Tuesday, May 2.

Vs. New Britain (82.52) at Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington, Thursday, May 4.

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Greater Bristol Invitational

At Bristol Central High School

Friday, April 28

SELECTED RESULTS:

3200m Run—Cole McNamara, 11th, (10:55) 10:45.34; Connor McNamara, 13th, (11:08) 10:48.42; Bryan Buckley, 23rd, (12:37) 11:41.17.

Pole Vault—Nick Costantini, 2nd, (10’6”) 11’6”; Brendan Quilter, 8th, (8’) 9’.

1600m Run—Jared Demmons, 12th, (5:11) 5:01.2; Marcos Guitierez, 27th, (5:31) 5:32.36; Andrew Kane, 28th, (5:36) 5:33.49.

800m Run—John Siani, 19th, (2:16) 2:15.81; Jared Demmons, 30th, (2:19) 2:21.97; Chris Young, 32nd, (2:25) 2:28.17.

100m Dash—EJ Wynkoop, 10th, (11.4) 12.14; Larenz Young, 13th, (11.9) 12.18; Felix La Oz, 21st, (11.9) 12.49.

200m Dash—Larenz Young, 16th, (25.2) 25.29; Felix La Oz, 25th, (24.6) 25.78; Angel Wren, (23.9) DNS.

Long Jump—Jailen Lindsey, 10th, (16’11”) 19’9”; Angel Wren, 16th, (17’10”) 17’8.25”.

Triple Jump—Jailen Lindsey, 15th, (35’8”) 35’9.75”; Sergio Zaldivar, (36’1”) DNS.

High Jump— Jailen Lindsey, 8th, (5’4”) 5’4”; EJ Wynkoop, 16th, (5’10”) 5’2”.

Javelin Throw—Collin Martin, 4th, (125’) 144’6”; Jason Mills, 12th, (125’) 115’5”.

Shot Put—Collin Martin, 11th, (41’) 34’11.5”; Jason Mills, (39’10”) DNS.

Discus Throw—Collin Martin, 8th, (115’) 97’11”; Wyatt Rita, 10th, (102’) 94’2”.

400m Dash—John Siani, 13th, (54.9) 54.6; TK McCrory, 20th, (55.8) 55.44.

110m Hurdles—John Sliwka, (18.5) 18.14. (4th, preliminaries), 18.48 (6th, finals); Kyle Smith, (19.33) 19.39 (8th, preliminaries), 19.23 (8th, finals); Ben Sweezey, 20th (preliminaries), (20.3) 21.68.

300m Hurdles—John Sliwka, 6th, (46.1) 44.92; Kyle Smith, 18th, (49.9) 49.59; Ben Sweezey, 24th, (56.5) 52.99.

4x100m Relay—Felix La Oz, Angel Wren, Alex Rosado, EJ Wynkoop, 5th, (45.90) 46.24.

4x400m Relay—John Sliwka, Alex Rosado, TK McCrory, John Siani, (3:47) DNS.

Record—1-1 overall (0-0 home, 1-1 away), 1-1 in CCC South Region, 1-0 in CCC South White Division.

Athletes Currently Qualified for the Class M Meet:

4x100m Relay—Felix La Oz, Angel Wren, Alex Rosado, EJ Wynkoop, 46.24, 4/28 at Greater Bristol Invitational.

100m Dash—Edgar Wynkoop, 11.2, 4/20 at Platt.

200m Dash—John Siani, 23.7, 4/20 at Platt; Angel Wren, 23.9, 4/20 at Platt.

Shot Put—Collin Martin, 41’5.25”, 4/8 at Bellringer Invitational.

Javelin Throw—Collin Martin, 144’6”, 4/28 at Greater Bristol Invitational.

Long Jump—Jailen Lindsey, 19’9”, 4/28 at Greater Bristol Invitational.

High Jump—Edgar Wynkoop, 5’10”, 4/18 at Newington.

Pole Vault—Nick Costantini, 11’6”, 4/28 at Greater Bristol Invitational.

UP NEXT (5/9 meets remaining):

At Marty Roberts Invitational (Coginchaug High School, Durham), Saturday, May 6.

GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Greater Bristol Invitational

At Bristol Central High School

Friday, April 28

SELECTED RESULTS:

100m Dash—Hannah Zalasko, 14th, (13.3) 13.96; Elisabeth Tanguay, 28th, (13.9) 14.69; Madison Albright, 30th, (14.20) 15.13.

200m Dash—Hannah Zalasko, 9th, (28.42) 28.96; Isabella Niziolek, 29th, (32.62) 32.23; Kara Beloin, 31st, (32.07) 32.47.

1600m Run—Kayla DiTolla, 19th, (6:36) 6:36.05; Emma Lopez, 25th, (6:55) 6:59.84; Ebelyn Rodriguez, (6:00) DNS.

800m Run—Kayla DiTolla, 31st, (3:13) 3:02.01; Amy Muller, 33rd, (3:02) 3:05.55; Ebelyn Rodriguez, (2:43) DNS.

Shot Put—Cheyenne Gregory, 16th, (27’5”) 25’1”; Alexis Ludko, 23rd, (25’) 22’2”.

Discus Throw—Cheyenne Gregory, 8th, (75’) 77’7”; Lauren Tanner, 16th, (75’) 63’6”.

Pole Vault—Alana Hussey, (6’) NH; Paige Madigan, (6’) DNS.

100m Hurdles—Samantha Lozefski, (19.5) DNS.

300m Hurdles—Samantha Lozefski, (53.11) DNS; Amiyah Peters, (53.24) DNS.

Long Jump—Samantha Lozefski, (14’7”) DNS; Amiyah Peters, (14’1”) DNS.

Javelin Throw—Lauren Tanner, 6th, (85’) 96’6”; Shalina Mancarella, 17th, (76’) 75.

400m Dash—Amy Muller, 28th, (1:10.5) 1:10.14; Elisabeth Tanguay, 34th, (1:12.2) 1:16.01; Hannah Zalasko, (1:08.3) DNS.

100m Hurdles—Samantha Sirois, 19th, (20.9) 21.77; Amiyh Peters, (19.01) DNS.

Triple Jump—Helena Yawin, 15th, (24’6”) 26’4”.

Record—2-0 overall (0-0 home, 2-0 away), 2-0 in CCC South Region, 1-0 in CCC South White Division.

UP NEXT (5/9 meets remaining):

At Marty Roberts Invitational (Coginchaug High School, Durham), Saturday, May 6.

SOFTBALL

Lost 13-0 at Newington (7-1), Wednesday, April 26.

Won 8-6 vs. Hall (1-4), Thursday, April 27.

Lost 7-1 vs. Rocky Hill (4-5), Friday, April 28.

Record—2-6 overall (2-4 home, 0-2 away), 0-4 in CCC South Region, 0-2 in CCC South White Division.

Ranking—Tied for 36th/44 teams in Class M, 22nd/33 teams in CCC, tied for 5th/6 teams in CCC South White Division.

Class M Tournament—6 more wins to qualify.

UP NEXT (12/20 games remaining):

At Berlin (5-3), Monday, May 1.

At Bloomfield (0-6), Tuesday, May 2.

Vs. Bristol Central (3-5), Wednesday, May 3.

Vs. Middletown (9-1), Friday, May 5.

BOYS TENNIS

New Britain (3-1) 4, Plainville 3

Monday, April 24

At New Britain High School

Singles:

No. 1—Travis Brown, NBHS, def. Brandon Mello, PHS, 6-4, 6-1.

No. 2—Branden Khongdy, NBHS, def. Brandon Zheng, PHS, 7-5, 6-1.

No. 3—Ali Saleh, NBHS, def. Caleb Wells, PHS, 6-4, 6-2.

No. 4—Pablo Castellanos, NBHS, def. Maciej Kossuth, PHS, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles:

No. 1—Wei Yuan-Jeremy Myska, PHS, def. Roberto Estrade-Jasper Kay, NBHS, 6-3, 6-4.

No. 2—Ethan Hushin-Taegan Brochu, PHS, def. Segan Foster-Maaz Uddin, NBHS, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 3—RJ Miller-Sam Lynes, PHS, def. Joshua Ortiz-Nicholas Makuch, NBHS, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Plainville 5, East Hartford (1-6) 2

Thursday, April 27

At Plainville High School

Singles:

No. 1—Colin Schleicher, EHHS, def. Brandon Mello, PHS, 6-3, 6-3.

No. 2—Brandon Zheng, PHS, def. Bryan Koski-Bissonnette, EHHS, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 3—Caleb Wells, PHS, def. Andrea Bulli, EHHS, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7.

No. 4—Duy Nguyen, EHHS, def. Maciej Kossuth, PHS, 6-3, 7-5.

Doubles:

No. 1—Wei Yuan-Jeremy Myska, PHS, def. Adam Secker-Chaminda Singh, EHHS, 6-2, 3-6, 11-9.

No. 2—Ethan Hushin-Taegan Brochu, PHS, def. Cristian Guerrette-Ryan Lam, EHHS, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 3—RJ Miller-Sam Lynes, PHS, def. Michael Fydenkevez-Indi Ramakomud, EHHS, 6-4, 6-2.

Plainville 5, Windsor (0-4) 2

Friday, April 28

At Plainville High School

Singles:

No. 1—Timothy O’Reilly, WHS, def. Brandon Mello, PHS, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 2—Andrew O’Reilly, WHS, def. Brandon Zheng, PHS, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 3—Caleb Wells, PHS, def. Aaron Spaulding, WHS, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 4—Maciej Kossuth, PHS, def. Luis Gilbuena, WHS, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles:

No. 1—Wei Yuan-Jeremy Myska, PHS, def. Jonathan Spear-Nicholas Simpson, WHS, 6-4, 6-2.

No. 2—Ethan Hushin-Taegan Brochu, PHS, def. Timothy McCaffrey-Joseph Petro, WHS, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 3—RJ Miller-Sam Lynes, PHS, def. Jagteshwar Singh-Zachary Kopacz, WHS, 7-5, 6-3.

Record—4-2 overall (4-1 home, 0-1 away), 0-1 in CCC South Region, 0-0 in CCC South White Division.

Ranking—Tied for 8th/34 teams in Class M, tied for 4th/5 teams in CCC South White Division.

Class M Tournament—4 more wins to qualify.

UP NEXT (9/15 matches remaining):

At Bristol Eastern (3-2), Monday, May 1.

Vs. New Britain (3-1), Thursday, May 4.

GIRLS TENNIS

Plainville 4, New Britain (4-2) 3

Monday, April 24

At Plainville High School

Singles:

No. 1—Celeste Gigliotti, NBHS, def. Elyssa Tomczyk, PHS, 7-5, 7-5.

No. 2—Erin Brochu, PHS, def. Miriam Aguilar, NBHS, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 3—Lela Shredlidze, NBHS, def. Andrea Ybanez, PHS, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

No. 4—Sarah Belal, NBHS, def. Karla Juarez, PHS, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles:

No. 1—Aleksa Fiedorowicz-Kelly Tuczapski, PHS, def. Danielle Desimmone-Claire Palin, NBHS, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2—Caroline St. Pierre-Anna Stehle, PHS, def. Jennifer Ketkeorsmy-Yajaira Asimbaya, NBHS, 6-4, 6-3.

No. 3—Elona Tanski-Emma Snowden, PHS, def. Gabriella Staron-Munisa Abdukanimova, NBHS, 6-3, 6-2.

Newington (3-4) 5, Plainville 2

Friday, April 28

At Newington High School

Singles:

No. 1—Elyssa Tomczyk, PHS, def. Jacqueline Minor, NHS, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 2—Erin Brochu, PHS, def. Monica Chabros, NHS, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 3—Olivia Rozio, NHS, def. Kelly Tuczapski, PHS, 6-4, 6-3.

No. 4—Mara Klin, NHS, def. Andrea Ybanez, PHS, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles:

No. 1—Nicole Sliwinski-Courtney Kamansky, NHS, def. Caroline St. Pierre-Elona Tanski, PHS, 6-3, 6-1.

No. 2—Melissa Riggins-Olivia Wronka, NHS, def. Anna Stehle-Hannah Charest, PHS, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

No. 3—Abby Molloy-Emmy Petronio, NHS, def. Liv Wazorko-Maggie Cronkhite, PHS, 6-1, 6-2.

Record—4-1 overall (2-0 home, 2-1 away), 1-1 in CCC South Region, 0-0 in CCC South White Division.

Ranking—Tied for 9th/58 teams in Class S, tied for 2nd/6 teams in CCC South White Division.

Class S Tournament—4 more wins to qualify.

UP NEXT (11/16 matches remaining):

Vs. Bristol Eastern (3-2), Monday, May 1.

At Rockville (0-6), Tuesday, May 2.

At Bulkeley-HMTCA Co-op (0-6), Wednesday, May 3.

At Maloney (2-5), Friday, May 5.

**PLAINVILLE SPRING RECORDS**

Regular Season:

Week 1—5-4 (5-4).

Week 2—6-7 (1-3).

Week 3—12-18 (6-11).

Week 4—19-26 (7-8).

