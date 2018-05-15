Sports Hall of Fame inductees announced

Byron Treado, chairman of The Plainville Sports Hall of Fame committee announced The Class of 2018 inductees into the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame. The class of 2018 Sports Hall of Fame inductees include: John Andros, class of 1995; Erin Soli, class of 2001; Larry Amara, class of 1964; Jay Buckler, class of 1972; Nick Macellaro, class of 1999; James Graney, class of 1969; Scott Redman, class of 1995; the 1940’s Blue Angels Basketball teams; and the 1958 State Champion Track Team. This year’s recipient of the Distinguished Service Award recognizes Ken Gnazzo.

The Plainville Sports Hall of Fame will celebrate its 20th Anniversary Induction Banquet on Saturday, Oct. 6. The banquet will be held at Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St. in Forestville. The Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Banquet is an event to recognize the accomplishments and successes of athletes of Plainville who have brought pride to the community.

The festivities will begin with a VIP social for Sports Hall of Fame members as well as a general public social hour at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. with the awards following immediately. The cost for a ticket is $50 and can be purchased at the Dental Offices of Dr. Rusty Camp at 359 Farmington Ave., Angelo’s Modern Barber Shop at 61 East St. Farmington Bank at 117 East St. and Gnazzo Food Center 73 East St. in Plainville or at http://www.Plainvillesports.com.

In conjunction with the banquet the committee prepares an event program and are hopeful that you will be a valued supporter of the inductees or advertiser. Website sponsorship opportunities are also available. Revenues from these programs assure the future of the Founders Award presented annually to a graduating senior at PHS, the banquet and the Sports Hall of Fame itself. Please contact Mike Bakaysa (860)573-8015 or Byron Treado at (860-836-3377 for details. All commemorative plaques can be viewed at Plainville High School in the Sports Hall of Fame Showcase or you can visit the website www.plainvillesports.com. for more information about the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame and sponsorship opportunities.