Obituaries: Bethany Anne Jefferson

Bethany Anne Jefferson, 34, passed away at home on April 20, 2018. She had a long illness but maintained her job until the last four weeks.

Bethany was employed by SAS Retail and was a supervisor and team leader for people who restocked shelves in three Stop and Shop stores in the Hartford area.

She is survived by her daughter, Delilah Blum, her mother, Patricia Jefferson, and two brothers, Stephen and Michael. Her surviving aunts and uncles include David and Robin Bagwell in Illinois, James and Brenda Crink in Florida, and David and Debbie Blythe in Ohio. Two nieces survive, Ashlynn and Leaf Jefferson. Bethany was predeceased by her father, Mark Jefferson. She is also survived by many,many good, loving friends. Bethany was a “people person” who will be sorely missed.

Memorial Services will be held at The Plainville Funeral Home on 81 Broad St., Plainville. Services will be May 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Donations may be made to:

https://www.gofundme.com/memorial-fund-for-bethany-jefferson