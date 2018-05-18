Police blotter for May 18

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, May 4 to Thursday, May 10:

Christopher J. McMullan, 25, of 73 Morningside Dr., Bristol, was arrested on May 4 and charged with second degree threatening and second degree harassment.

Michelle Sweezey, 47, of 68 Cooke St., Unit 42, Plainville, was arrested on May 4 and charged with two incidents of violating probation.

Kyle J. Arabasz, 24, of 157 Pavano Dr., Plainville, was arrested on May 5 and charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency call.

Patrick Matthews, 47, of 16 View St., Plainville, was arrested on May 5 and charged with second degree threatening and second degree breach of peace.

Stacie A. StPierre, 49, of 49 Washington St., Bristol, was arrested on May 5 and charged with illegal possession of fentanyl.

Jack Yeamans, 40, of Lake Ave. area, Bristol, was arrested on May 5 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Randy J. Squires, 26, of 113 Village Dr., Torrington, was arrested on May 6 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Emily D. Echevarria, 28, of 212 S. Marshall St., Hartford, was arrested on May 7 and charged with second degree assault, first degree reckless endangerment, second degree breach of peace, and first degree criminal mischief.

Gary J. Finley, 56, of 15 1/2 Pearl St., Plainville, was arrested on May 8 and charged with violation of the sex offender registration requirements.

Desmine P. Smith, 23, of 22 Day St., New Britain, was arrested on May 8 and charged with second degree threatening and second degree harassment.

Kimberly C. Marcinczyk, 46, of 8 Jeanette Dr., Plainville, was arrested on May 9 and charged with third degree larceny.

Nicolle M. Nunez, 18, of 50 Bank St., Plainville, was arrested on May 9 and charged with third degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Przemyslaw Kozikowska, 21, of 15 Cadwell Ct., New Britain, was arrested on May 10 and charged with second degree identity theft, conspiracy to commit second degree identity theft, fifth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny. In a separate incident, Kozikowska was charged with conspiracy to commit third degree larceny and criminal liability to third degree larceny.

Adrian Kozikowski, 26, of 15 Cadwell Ct., New Britain, was arrested on May 10 and charged with second degree identity theft, consipiracy to commit second degree identity theft, fifth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny. In a separate incident, Kozikowski was charged with conspiracy to commit third degree larceny and criminal liability to third degree larceny.

Juan G. Blanco-Ygreda, 69, of 83 Bohemia St., Plainville, was arrested on May 10 and charged with disorderly conduct.

John E. Blanco, 44, of 83 Bohemia St., Plainville, was arrested on May 10 and charged with disorderly conduct.