Obituaries: Lawrence F. Kendall

Lawrence F. Kendall, 79, of Plainville, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 3, 2018. He was the beloved husband of Pamela (Jaquith) Kendall, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage.

Born in New Britain on November 20, 1938, he was one of six sons to the late James and Genevieve Kendall. A lifelong resident, he was the first graduating class at the “new” Plainville High School in 1957, and served his country in the Army National Guard for six years. He retired from Atlas Stamping, and previously worked for Farmington Gardens. Larry dedicated many years to the Boy Scouts of America as a Scout Master in both Burlington and Plainville, earned his way to Eagle Scout and mentored others on their Eagle Scout quests. An outdoors enthusiast, he loved to hike, camp, garden, and hunt, was a talented woodworker, and made a hobby of being the photographer of the family. Local, State, or National, Larry was a true history buff and was a member of the Frederick-Franklin Lodge of Masons. He was a well-known and much loved icon and lifelong member of the Plainville United Methodist Church, where he cared greatly for his church family, and their grounds and gardens where he had the honor of planting countless memorial trees. Larry was a devoted son, caring for his mother in her later years until her passing, and a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend. His kindheartedness, fun-loving personality and zest for life will be greatly missed by many.

In addition to his wife, Pamela, he leaves his brothers and sisters-in-law, Terry and Paula of Burlington, Dennis and Margaret of Terryville, Wesley and Filomena of Bristol, and Jan and Janice of Charlotte, NC; along with many nieces, nephews, in-laws and extended family and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Allan.

A memorial service in celebration of Larry’s life will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Plainville United Methodist Church, 56 Redstone Hill, Plainville. Family and friends may gather at the church before the service, from 10-11 a.m. Larry will be laid to rest following the service in the church memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, Larry may be remembered with contributions to the Plainville United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.

Plainville Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.