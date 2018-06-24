News

Free breakfast, snacks offered by Plainville Schools this summer

Plainville Schools are offering free summer breakfasts and snacks for children 18 years old and under.

Breakfast is available at Linden Elementary School Monday through Friday, July 2 to July 26 8:40 to 9 a.m. each morning- outside in the Main Entrance/Bus Drop area and Plainville High School Monday through Friday– July 5 through Aug. 1 from 8:30 to 8:50 am each morning, outside the school main entrance area.

A mid-morning Snack is available at Linden Elementary School Monday through Friday– July 5 to July 26. 10:15 to 10:35 am each morning- outside in the Main Entrance/Bus drop off area and at Plainville High School Monday through Friday– July 5 through Aug. 1-10:15 to 10:35 a.m. each morning, outside the school main entrance area.