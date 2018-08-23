PHS graduate organizes literacy program for balloon fest

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

A literacy program involving a story hour for children featuring Miss Connecticut and other local reigning queens will kick off at the Balloon Festival this weekend, organized by recent Plainville High School graduate Zoe Dominy-Nguyen. “A Book for Every Child” will invite children of all ages to participate.

“Reading has always been a big part of my life, and I enjoy sharing that with children,” said Dominy-Nguyen. “I believe that literacy is very important, because nowadays, children are so wrapped up in new technology like video games. I just want them to give reading a chance, and see that it can be just as fun.”

There will be a wide range of books and reading levels. Many were obtained through fundraisers and donations. Each child will leave with a book to take home. Dominy-Nguyen will also be having a Chinese raffle of donated prizes from local businesses. Proceeds will be used to purchase new books for children.