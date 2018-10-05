Sport Week in Review for Oct. 5

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

CROSS COUNTRY

The Plainville boys and girls each lost to Bristol Eastern and Berlin at Page Park on Sept. 27 in a rescheduled meet. Still, coach Shaun Berard was pleased with the efforts that he saw.

“Expecting a rainout ahead of time last week we restructured our practices for the week and the kids responded well, understanding that the conference meet and state meet are our goals for the year,” Berard said.

Connor McNamara was the runner-up in the boys race with a time of 18:24, and his brother Cole was third at 18:37. Berlin’s Josh Ladd won the race in 18:24. Both McNamaras ran well, but they weren’t the only ones.

“Freshmen Owen Davidson continues to finish in the Top 5 for us while fellow freshmen Matt Anderson and Justin Debellis have shown steady improvement both in practice and at the race,” Berard said.

For the girls, Emma Lopez finished ninth in 25:57 for the lone Top 10 finish.

“For the girls Emily Roy had a great week, finishing second on the team for us behind Emma Lopez,” Berard said.

The records: Both teams are 3-3

Up next: The final double dual meet of the regular season was scheduled for Tuesday against Middletown and Maloney at Veteran’s Park in Middletown. Saturday brings the Wickham Invitational, and Berard has 11 boys in the freshman race. Berard’s hoping for some big results from that met.

BOYS SOCCER

Plainville picked up a 2-1 win over their rivals from Berlin on the night of Sept. 26 at Scalise Field in Sage Park. The Blue Devils ended the week with a tough loss against South Windsor by a tally of 1-0 at Tinty Stadium on Sept. 28.

Mike Torres and Dane Stevens provided the goals for Plainville against Berlin, and Sergio Zaldivar made two saves to preserve the big win. Zaldivar tallied nine saves in the loss to South Windsor.

The record: 4-3

Up next: The Blue Devils were scheduled start a three-game homestand on Wednesday against Hall. On Friday, Plainville plays Platt at 3:45 p.m.

FOOTBALL

The Blue Devils fell 49-0 to their rivals from Berlin on Sept. 28 at Scalise Field in Sage Park. Frank Griffin was 12-of-78 for 73 yards and an interception in the loss for Plainville.

The record: 2-2

Up next: Plainville faces a tough test on Saturday at undefeated RHAM (4-0) at 1 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

It was a tough week for the Lady Devils, who lost 3-0 matches to Maloney, Berlin and East Catholic.

The record: 0-9

Up next: Plainville has three more matches this week. The Lady Devils were scheduled to host Simsbury on Monday, then travel to Waterbury on Wednesday for a non-conference match against Wilby. Friday brings a road match against Hartford Public at 5 p.m.