Town voters share thoughts on election

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Plainville residents made their ways to one of four polling locations to cast their votes in the 2018 midterm election, and took time to share their thoughts.

Poll worker at Linden School, Cathi McQueeney, said the act of working a polling location allows you to “get active in the voting process,” and to help keep the process running smoothly for all voters. Within the first few hours of opening, the Linden Street School location saw over 500 voters. McQueeney, like many poll workers, would be casting her ballot later in the day, but said the state economy was one concern that would guide her vote.

Wayne Limeburner said the economy and immigration are two of the issues or concerns that influenced his vote. He said he hoped his vote will bring more stability to Plainville, and a better economy to the State of Connecticut.

Judith Humphrey said she hoped her vote would bring a “spirit of cooperation” and a “more united front” to Connecticut, and said the “atmosphere of hatred” is what helped guide her ballot choices.

Raynold Raymond was influenced by the topics of healthcare, immigration, and foreign policy. Raymond said he hoped “people would come out to vote,” and would be able to share in the process of making change, rather than to sit back and complain.

Moderator Bill Chartier, said there was probably more voters that showed up for this election than the previous presidential election. There were 46 ballots cast in the first 12 minutes, and more than 500 voters arrived in the first three hours of the polls being open. So many voters arrived at the Our Lady of Mercy Parish Hall location that an additional 700 ballots needed to be brought in. Chartier said he would be voting for the “do the right thing” candidate, and that with so many new names on the ballot, “you really don’t know” who could pull ahead.

Amy Therrien said the ability to stay in Connecticut and afford a home, ensuring gun rights, and protecting the environment were the causes that influenced her vote. And, she hoped her vote would bring “better management” and “any improvements” to Plainville and the state.

Also at the Our Lady of Mercy Parish Hall were three girls running a bake sale to benefit the Plainville Early Learning Center. Natalie P., 9, Tamia C., 11, and Juliana R., 11, said the funds raised would go back to the center, and would help fund field trips. All three girls said they would take part in the voting process once they were of age, but in the moment, Juliana said she would base her vote on what the candidates do and say; Natalie said she would vote for the person who would help people; and Tamia said she would vote for the candidate that had ideas to make the state environment better.

Toffolon School poll worker, Lena Nichols, said there had been more people than normal, about 490 voters in the first few hours. Nichols’ said economic issues would be guided her vote. She hopes her vote would “make things better” in Plainville, and would “make it so people don’t mind being” in Connecticut, which she believes stems from the high costs.

Marianne and Peter Zablocki both said they were voting in order to see changes in Connecticut. One of Marianne Zablocki’s concerns was that once students graduate, they find themselves unable to find a job, and thus move out of state. Peter Zablocki felt that there needed to be funds for the maintenance of roads and bridges, and that there should be better financial aid for college students, so that they can graduate with little to no debt.

Ted Doiron said the economy was his main concern, as “everything is tied to the economy.”

Wheeler School poll moderator, Jo Rosinski, said that by 10:15 a.m., they had already seen over 540 voters, and that there was a “line out the door” when the poll first opened. Rosinski’s vote was guided by the concept of bringing business into the state, state employment, and taxes. At a state level, Rosinski was concerned with education, spending, state aid for municipalities, and to get the “state back on track” so that residents can “realize how great Connecticut is.”

Chris Valenti, said education was one of his main concerns, as his children “are a factor,” and he said he hoped his vote can ensure a good future for his children. At the state level, he was hoping to see progressive change, a “leveling out” of the workforce, and a “leveling out” of costs so that residents will stop moving out of state.