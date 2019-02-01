High school names new assistant principal

Plainville High School announced that PHS mathematics teacher and instructional leader, Jennifer DeLorenzo, will be taking over the assistant principal position. She was appointed during the Monday, Jan. 14, Board of Education meeting.

DeLorenzo is replacing Carl Johnson, who became principal in Nov. 2019.

“Mrs. DeLorenzo has been a dedicated member of the faculty of PHS since 2001 – we are incredibly excited for her to now take on this role at our school,” said Johnson. “Her leadership, knowledge of PHS, and her relationship skills are already an asset to our administrative team.”

According to the release, “DeLorenzo joined the PHS mathematics department in 2001, where she has served as a faculty member and member of the Math Cadre. She has also written curricula for several math courses, and planned professional development presentations for the math department and school district on various topics.”

In 2016, DeLorenzo was named the Mathematics Instructional Leader.

“[DeLorenzo’s] proven leadership in the math department, as well as her passion and dedication to Plainville High School, make her a wonderful addition to the PHS leadership team,” said Superintendent Dr. Maureen Brummett.

DeLorenzo earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Providence College, and a Master of Science degree from Walden University. She also completed the 092 Administrative Program and earned a sixth year degree from Sacred Heart University.