Sports roundup: Swim team, boys basketball win big; wrestlers challenge; ice hockey struggles

Plainville boys swimming and diving picked up wins in the 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay to edge out Platt-Maloney, 96-87, on Feb. 1 at Platt High School in Meriden.

Joe Michalic was the winner in the 100 breaststroke, then Marcos Gutierrez, Peter Biernasz, Kyle Sullivan and Nate Lyman took the top spot in the meet’s final relay. The Blue Devils improved to 5-3 on the season. Plainville was scheduled to swim against Middletown at home on Tuesday.

Boys basketball

Alec Couture’s only basket of the game turned out to be one of the biggest of the season for the Devils.

Couture’s three-pointer with 22 seconds left in regulation gave Plainville a 46-44 victory at Middletown on Feb. 1. More importantly, Couture’s heroics put the Devils (7-8) one win away from clinching a Division V state tournament berth. Dane Stephens led three Plainville scorers in double figures with 13 points, followed by Javan Paradis (11) and Sam Lestini (10).

Plainville hosted Bulkeley (4-11) on Monday night. The Devils are also scheduled to play Bristol Eastern at home, on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Plainville finished fourth as a team with 112 points at the Stafford Invitational on Feb. 2. Roger Putnam Vocational of Massachusetts won the tournament with 230 points, followed by Haddam-Killingworth (170) and Ellis Tech (132.5).

Dom Pedrolini (126 pounds) and Alex Hernandez (160) each won their weight class for the Devils. Ty Pales finished second at 195. Kaleb Korona (182) and Adam Buckley (220) each took third place while Bhavya Patel claimed fourth (285).

Pedrolini started the 126 bracket with a bye, then took an 8-1 decision over Ellis Tech’s Elijah Bean in the championship quarterfinal round. Pedrolini won by fall in 37 seconds over Putnam’s Dwight Panton in the semifinal, then scored a 7-0 decision over Somers’ Tanner Hammond in the championship bout.

Hernandez began the 160 bracket with a 26-second pin against Ellis Tech’s Joseph Young in the quarterfinal round. Hernandez faced Plainville teammate Kyle Voisine in the championship semifinal and claimed a 4-0 decision. In the final, Hernandez won by fall in 2:47 over Putnam’s Jason Cruz.

Plainville (11-10) was scheduled to host Windsor in the regular season finale on Wednesday.

Hockey

WMRP had a rough 4-0 loss to Branford on Jan. 28 at the Northford Ice Pavilion, but bounced back for a 2-1 win over Cheshire at the Wesleyan University Ice Rink on Feb. 2. Aaron Cholewa scored the lone goal in the Cheshire game while Jake Peckrul picked up the shutout in goal.

WMRP came into this week with a record of 11-4, and is scheduled to play its lone game against the Redhawks on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Newington Ice Arena.

