Preschool registration begins on March 1

The Plainville Community Schools preschool program will begin accepting registrations on Monday, March 1 for children who reside in Plainville and will be age four by Dec. 31 of this year. Students born between Jan. 1, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2015 can register for Plainville preschool.

The program is designed to prepare students for the transition to kindergarten at age five. Children who will be five years of age by Dec. 31 are welcome to enroll in our kindergarten program.

Plainville preschool classes will follow the school district calendar and school hours for all three elementary schools, which is 8:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing construction at Wheeler Elementary School, the preschool classrooms at Wheeler will be relocated to Linden Street School for the upcoming school year.

Tuition for this program will be $2,500 per child for the year with options for quarterly or monthly payment plans and reduced fees for families who are eligible for free or reduced price lunch. Transportation will be provided based on district transportation guidelines for our elementary schools. Students who live outside of the designated busing zone for their school will not be provided with transportation.

Registrations will be accepted at each neighborhood elementary school on a first-come, first served basis. If the program reaches capacity, children will be placed on the waiting list in the order in which the completed registrations are submitted.

Parents must register in person between 9:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. with a $100 deposit, an original birth certificate, two proofs of residency (i.e. utility bill, rent receipt, mortgage documents, town tax bill), and completed forms. Registration packets with all required forms and policies can be found on the district website homepage at www.plainvilleschools.org under the “student registration” icon.

Families who have already contacted their neighborhood schools, whose child will be four years of age before Dec. 31, and have requested to be placed on our preschool mailing list, will receive those packets shortly. Parents may also call their neighborhood schools for more information or to request a copy of the registration packet: Linden Street School at (860) 793-3270; Toffolon School at (860) 793-3280, or Wheeler School at (860) 793-3290.

For other general questions related to preschool programming, please call the special services office at (860) 793-3214.