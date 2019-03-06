Police blotter for the March 8 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Feb. 25 to Saturday, Mar. 2:

Aric C. Daley, 27, of 31 Garden Ter., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 25, and charged with sixth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny, interfering or resisting with an arrest, attempting to run from police, failure to obey traffic signals, and operation of a motor vehicle under suspension.

Michael D. Shea, 57, of 78 Harold Rd., Farmington, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 25, and charged with sixth degree larceny, and second degree breach of peace.

Kekey W. Carnes, 36, of 66 Atwood St., Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 26, and charged with second degree harassment.

Jose Alvarado, 48, of 190 Washington St., New Britain, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 27, and charged with second degree failure to appear, fifth degree larceny, and first degree failure to appear.

Lindsey D. Rimmer, 32, of 9 Fox Rd., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 27, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Ashlee A. Beisel, 23, of 15 Hamlin St., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 28, and charged with fifth degree larceny.

Crystal M. Steinfeld, 25, of 12 Colonial Dr., Prospect, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 28, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Michelle L. Hay, 28, of 43 Claire Hill Rd., Burlington, was arrested on on Saturday, Mar. 2, and charged with possession of a controlled substance – heroin, possession of a controlled substance – cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operation of a motor vehicle without a license, and failure to obey traffic signals.

Erik D. Tharpe, 46, of 55 Foley St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Mar. 2, and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Chandell B. Tucker, 33, of 42 West Broad St., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Mar. 2, and charged with disorderly conduct, and third degree assault.