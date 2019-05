The Plainville Senior Center honored the late Betty Boukus recently as part of their month of service celebration. The former state representative inspired the event with her long legacy of doing good deeds for others. Boukus’ family members were in attendance at this meeting. Front, from left, Terry Czak, Helen Santini, and Jason Santini. Back, Gary Boukus Jr., Gary Boukus Sr.; Steve Castiola, Zach Santini, and Alex Santini.

Photo by JANELLE MORELLI