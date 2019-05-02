Obituary: Louella (Babin) Reichert, 73

Louella (Babin) Reichert, 73, of Plainville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Hartford Hospital.

Born in Fort Kent, Maine on January 14, 1946, she was one of ten children to the late Adrian and Blanche (Pelletier) Babin. She settled in Plainville where she raised her two daughters, and was a longtime, well-known bartender at many area establishments, including the former Georgio’s, where she served up a mean margarita. Known for her no-nonsense personality, Louella would tell it like it is and raised her family with tough love, but also had a heart of gold and lived a life of generosity, giving to others at any opportunity. Known to shop every grocery store deal, Louella’s door was always open for one of her delicious home-cooked specialties. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, she will be greatly missed, leaving a legacy of love and many cherished memories.

She is survived by her daughters, Connie Vargas of Plainville and Dawn Reichert of Bristol; her grandchildren, Sami, Alicia, and Veronica, and six great-grandchildren. She also leaves her siblings and their families; Nelson Babin, Gilman Babin, Gilmay Mahaney, Allen Babin, Carline Foster, Joel Babin, Marline Thibeau, and Michael Babin, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Joyce Newman.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Louella’s life on Saturday June 1, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of Remembrance will be shared at 3:00 p.m.

