Mental health forum on May 13 at New Britain Museum of Art

The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS), in partnership with local organizations and communities, will kick off National Prevention Week 2019 with a forum on May 13 at 5 p.m. at the New Britain Museum of American Art located at 56 Lexington Street in New Britain.

The forum will feature a presentation by Ruth Potee, MD on the effects of addiction on the brain, as well as live music, light refreshments and a tour of the museum. Winners of this year’s NPW video contest will also be announced. DMHAS Commissioner Dr. Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon and New Britain Mayor Erin Elizabeth Stewart will make opening remarks.

“Research has shown that the brain is not fully developed until an individual reaches their early twenties. Using substances during the teen years and in early adulthood has the potential to negatively impact a brain that is still developing,” said DMHAS Commissioner Delphin-Rittmon. “We are fortunate to have Dr. Potee, a recognized expert on the brain and substance use, present on this important topic.”

National Prevention Week (NPW) is a weeklong observance dedicated to increasing the prevention of substance use and promotion of mental health through prevention. This year’s NPW theme, “Inspiring Action. Changing Lives.,” is a reminder that everyone can inspire positive change throughout the year.

“This timely, informative presentation will shed light on how drug use adversely affects the developing brain, and the importance of prevention and health promotion strategies in helping individuals to avoid harmful substances,” said vice president of prevention, wellness and recovery at Wheeler Judith A. Stonger in a press release. “We strongly encourage members of the community to attend this event.”

The event is free, and the public is welcome. Prior registration is required. For more information or to register, go to www.ctclearinghouse.org/registration.