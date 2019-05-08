Superintendent of schools leaving for Newington position

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

Plainville Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett announced that she will be leaving Plainville Community Schools after over 20 years of service in various roles. Brummett has accepted the superintendent position in her hometown of Newington, and she will begin her new position on July 1.

“It’s bittersweet—I love this community very much,” said Brummett, “but it has always been sort of a dream of mine to go back to my home town and secure a position of leadership.”

Brummett will be with PCS through the remainder of the school year while the board of education begins the process of searching for the next superintendent.

“The goal is to get the position filled very quickly and alert the community ‘ASAP,’” said Brummett. “I think people are eager to learn who will fill the position. The board has a plan, and I believe it will be announced by the end of the month.”

BOE chair Deborah Hardy said the board is accepting applications both from within PCS and externally.

“We have to do our due justice with this process and look at each applicant,” said Hardy. “We don’t want to rush the process for something as important as this. Children put their trust in the system, and we have to make sure we have someone just right for our children.”

Hardy said the board is saddened at the loss but happy for Brummett.

“She’s done a wonderful job, and they’re very lucky to have her,” she said.

Town manager Rob Lee credited Brummett with being a strong communicator and a leader in PCS.

“She has accomplished a lot in the community and in the school system. She worked well with the town government, with my office and with the town council, exhibiting strong communication skills in terms of letting the council and myself know what’s going on in our schools,” said Lee.

Lee said she also worked well with the police department in keeping Plainville schools safe, including implementing the new school resource officer last year.

“She’s been very inclusive,” said Lee. “I think this is a big loss to the town, but we understand her reasons for wanting a new challenge and moving to work in the school system in which she graduated from. She will be missed.”

Brummett left staff and administration with confidence in a district-wide email when announcing her move.

“I am certain that our innovative district programs/practices such as STEAM/STEM labs, MakerSpace, Universal Pre-K, student access to state of the art technology, internships and engaging in instructional practices to name a few, will continue to flourish with our very talented teachers, support staff and administrators,” she wrote. “We have so much to be proud of and I want to let you know how appreciative I am of your support, professionalism and dedication to putting children at the forefront of all you do.”

The Newington Board of Education’s search committee will formally vote to hire and enter into a three-year contract with Brummett on May 8. The search committee went through a national search, reviewing resumes from applicants in a number of states. According to Newington Public Schools, Brummett’s credentials and references were thoroughly vetted by the search committee’s outside search firm.

Newington BOE chair Joshua Shulman said Brummett was the “obvious” choice for the position.

“We were all nervous at the beginning of this process that we would be forced to simply choose the best of the candidates who applied,” said Shulman in a press release. “Once we reviewed Dr. Brummett’s resume and had the opportunity to meet with her, it was obvious we found all we were hoping for and more.”

Shulman said the board is “confident she is going to be an excellent fit in Newington and help move our schools forward.”

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Sheridan Roy, email her at SRoy@SouthingtonObserver.com. Taylor Murchison-Gallagher contributed to this story.