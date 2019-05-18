Plainville AARP supports Open Circle Group

The Plainville Chapter of AARP presented a donation to the Evelyn Morin Program Coordinator for the Open Circle group. The money will be used to support the activies of the program. The program is run by the Plainville Senior Center.

The Open Circle meets weekly for various social activities. If you are interested please contact the Plainville Senior Center, 860-747-5728.

The Plainville AARP Chapter supports many local organizations including the Food Pantry, Fuel Bank, Homeless Vets, Plainville Historical Society, Dial-A-Ride, Plainville Senior Center and the concerts at Norton Park.

If you would like to join the Plainville AARP Chapter and help support various community organizations that focus on our senior citizen needs, please contact Barbara Cichon, Membership chairperson at 860-584-6551. The organization has members from many different towns.