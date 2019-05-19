Faith Bible Church to hold world-wide ‘Marriage Night’ event

Faith Bible Church in Plainville invites married and engaged couples to join thousands of others from around the world on May 31 for a one-night simulcast event: “Marriage Night.”

Learn and laugh with marriage experts Francis and Lisa Chan, Les and Leslie Parrott and comedian Michael Jr. and discover how to honor God in marriage.

“Healthy marriages don’t happen by accident,” said officials in a press release. “They require work and dedication, but with the business of life and the pressures of culture it’s easy to lose focus. What is marriage supposed to look like when those initial bursts of excitement give way to everyday troubles and routines?”

Marriage Night is an opportunity to offer the people in our community practical answers to that question. The event will provide expert teaching and principles for a lasting relationship while challenging guests to see the greater purpose of marriage—to glorify God and advance his gospel.

“Marriage is made for more than a fairy tale ending,” said officials in a press release. “It’s a picture of God’s hope and redemption for a world in need of rescue.”

Tickets are available for $15 per person. Register at www.marriagenight.org. Faith Bible Church is located at 168 Unionville Ave at Northwest Drive. Call the church office for details (860) 747-5209 or email fbc@snet.net