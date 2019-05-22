Police blotter for the May 24 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, May 13 to Friday, May 17:

Marvin Mack, 34, of 236 East St., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, May 13, and charged with possession with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

34, of 236 East St., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, May 13, and charged with possession with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jazmin Reyes, 24, of 525 Tolland St., East Hartford, was arrested on Monday, May 13, and charged with possession with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance, operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, having minimal insurance, operation or parking an unregistered motor vehicle, and improper use of a license or marker.

24, of 525 Tolland St., East Hartford, was arrested on Monday, May 13, and charged with possession with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance, operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, having minimal insurance, operation or parking an unregistered motor vehicle, and improper use of a license or marker. Jonathan W. Whistnant, 32, of 63 Wooding St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, May 13, and charged with second degree failure to appear.

32, of 63 Wooding St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, May 13, and charged with second degree failure to appear. Jordan S. Critchley, 38, of 2189 Scott Rd., Cheshire, was arrested on Monday, May 13, and charged with having minimal insurance, and operation or parking of an unregistered motor vehicle.

38, of 2189 Scott Rd., Cheshire, was arrested on Monday, May 13, and charged with having minimal insurance, and operation or parking of an unregistered motor vehicle. Eduardo Dejesus-Quinones, 42, last known address of 15 Mather St., Hartford, was arrested on Tuesday, May 14, and charged with fifth degree larceny, and sixth degree larceny.

42, last known address of 15 Mather St., Hartford, was arrested on Tuesday, May 14, and charged with fifth degree larceny, and sixth degree larceny. Richard A. Marks, 56, of 130 Griswold St., New Britain, was arrested on Tuesday, May 14, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.

56, of 130 Griswold St., New Britain, was arrested on Tuesday, May 14, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right. Daniel J. Rubino, 58, of 5 Kent St., Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, May 14, and charged with violation of a protective order, second degree assault, first degree reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.

58, of 5 Kent St., Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, May 14, and charged with violation of a protective order, second degree assault, first degree reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct. Joshua M. Jackson, 29, of 146 Milford Street Ext., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, May 15, and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, third degree strangulation or suffocation, and second degree unlawful restraint.

29, of 146 Milford Street Ext., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, May 15, and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, third degree strangulation or suffocation, and second degree unlawful restraint. Dale J. Quereux, 47, of 97 New Britain Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, May 15, and charged with second degree larceny.

47, of 97 New Britain Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, May 15, and charged with second degree larceny. Milo M. Mazurick, 62, of 337 Flanders Rd., Southington, was arrested on Wednesday, May 15, and charged with disorderly conduct.

62, of 337 Flanders Rd., Southington, was arrested on Wednesday, May 15, and charged with disorderly conduct. Sebastian A. Anton-Victor, 18, of 40 Lena Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, May 16, and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace, and third degree criminal mischief.

18, of 40 Lena Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, May 16, and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace, and third degree criminal mischief. Edwin T. DeJesus, 28, of 155 Shawn Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, May 16, and charged with fifth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny.

28, of 155 Shawn Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, May 16, and charged with fifth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny. Jordon M. St. Paul-Jones, 19, of 7 Helen St., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, May 16, and charged with third degree assault, and second degree breach of peace.

19, of 7 Helen St., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, May 16, and charged with third degree assault, and second degree breach of peace. Gary J. Finley, 57, of 234 East St., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, May 17, and charged with possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of heroin.

57, of 234 East St., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, May 17, and charged with possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of heroin. Marisa Main, 27, of 17 Nachille Dr., New Britain, was arrested on Friday, May 17, and charged with possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of crack cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

27, of 17 Nachille Dr., New Britain, was arrested on Friday, May 17, and charged with possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of crack cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Danuta Marut, 55, of 10 Lantern Ct., Farmington, was arrested on Friday, May 17, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage.