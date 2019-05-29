Blue Devil Round-Up: Golf, Track, Tennis

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

After starting the final week of the regular season with a loss, the Plainville boys golf team won its last two matches of the week to finish with a record of 10-6.

The Blue Devils lost 148-198 to Southington at Hawk’s Landing Country Club on May 20, but rebounded with a 192-254 victory over Platt on May 21 at Hunter Memorial Golf Course in Meriden. In the final match of the regular season on May 23, Plainville defeated New Britain 184-210 at Hawk’s Landing. The 184 was the best score of the season for the Devils.

CIAC state golf tournament qualifiers will be announced on May 31. Plainville would be in Division III.

Girls golf

Plainville finished the regular season with losses to Newington, Manchester and Berlin. The Devils ended with a record of 3-11.

Outdoor track and field

Plainville finished third in the CCC South championship meet for both the girls and the boys. The girls scored 107 points while the boys tallied 84.5 points. Berlin won the girls meet with 180 points while Bristol Central took the boys meet with 204 points.

Sydni Spencer was a double winner for the Plainville girls. She was first in the 100m hurdles (16.03 seconds) and triple jump (34’1”). Cheyenne Gregory took the top spot in the discus (102’4”).

Second place individual finishers for Plainville were: Ebelyn Rodriguez in the 800m (2:31.24); Morgan Levesque in the 3200m (12:26.93); Callia Donahue in the pole vault (7’6”); and Alexis Ludko in the javelin (98’2”). Spencer placed third in the 100m dash (13.65) and Levesque was fourth in the 1600m (5:42.55). Fifth place individual finishers were: Amy Muller in the 200m dash (28.02); Samantha Lozefski in the high jump (4’8”) and long jump (15’2”); and Simona Barbagallo in the javelin (75’5”).

The Plainville boys had a third place individual and third place relay. Brendan Quilter was third in the pole vault (11’) while the 4x800m relay of Jeremy Courtar, Cole McNamara, Connor McNamara and Andrew Kane was also third (8:50.74). Fourth place individual finishers were: Beau Lasher in the 100m dash (12.07); Marcos Gutierrez in the 110m hurdles (17.46) and 300m hurdles (44.69); Sergio Zaldivar in the long jump (19’3”); and Ryan Barker in the shot put (40’2.5”). Fifth place individual finishers were: Cole McNamara in the 3200m (10:42.03); Tyshawn Johnson in the 110m hurdles (17.52); Jens Wadehn in the 300m hurdles (45.00); Dylan Brewer in the pole vault (10’6”); and Alex Hernandez in the triple jump (38’9.5”).

Girls tennis

Plainville split its final two matches of the season. The Devils beat Bristol Central and lost to Newington to finish with a record of 7-10.

The New Britain match scheduled for May 20 was cancelled.

Boys tennis

Plainville lost matches to Berlin and Bristol Central to end its season at 2-14.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Kevin Roberts, email him at KRoberts@SouthingtonObserver.com