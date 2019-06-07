Plainville’s 150th celebration planned for July 20-21

The Plainville community will commemorate the town’s 150th anniversary with two days of family-friendly events planned for Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21. These events will take place rain or shine.

“We wanted to mark this milestone occasion by bringing together community members in an enjoyable way,” said Plainville Town Manager Robert Lee in a press release. “This celebration is happening thanks to a generous grant from the Plainville Community Fund, in-kind donations from a number of local businesses and residents, as well as the efforts of the 150th Anniversary Committee.”

The planning committee consists of town employees, board of education members, constituents from other town boards and commissions, town residents and local agencies.

Events begin on July 20 with a guided, narrated bus tour of 20 historic Plainville sites in existence in 1869, the year the town was incorporated. Buses will leave the municipal center parking lot starting at 10 a.m. and run every half-hour until the last departure at 3 p.m. For those who prefer to take the tour independently, a tour map and brochure with details on each site will be widely available.

The fun continues on July 21 with the Chip’s Family Restaurant 5K Road Race to benefit the Petit Foundation. Registration for the race runs from 7 to 8:30 a.m., with a Kids’ Fun Run kicking off at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K race/fitness walk starting at 9 a.m. immediately followed by an old-fashioned family picnic at Norton Park from 12 to 4 p.m.

Picnic-goers will enjoy a variety of food trucks selling burgers and hot dogs, sausage and pepper grinders, fried dough, and old-fashioned ice cream, plus bottled water and soft drinks for sale by the 150th Anniversary Committee and the Plainville Historical Society.

Live music will play at the bandshell by the Nzinga Daughters, the Old Tyme Fiddlers, and the Senior Center Ukulele Group.

There are also children’s games and activities, swimming in the public pool, and historical displays in the activity center featuring the Plainville Fire Department, library, historical society, Don Moon for Plainville Stadium and vintage race cars that raced the stadium all planned for the event.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own picnic favorites, chairs and blankets. Free parking will be available (courtesy of Tabitha & Justin Manafort) at the Old Parsons Buick dealership lot on East Street, with complimentary bus and trolley transportation donated by Dattco to and from the picnic starting at noon and running in a continuous loop until 4 p.m. Parking at Norton Park is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Continuously updated event information will be posted on the Facebook page “Plainville 150th Anniversary Celebration.” Those interested in volunteering for these events, or local nonprofit organizations who want an information tent at the picnic, may email Plainville150th@gmail.com.

Further information on the Petit Foundation and the 5K event is available at www.petitroadrace.com.