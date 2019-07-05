Main St. foundation reports strong fiscal year in 2018

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Main Street Community Foundation, serving the communities of Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott, reported a strong year of service to its communities in its 2018 annual report with over $1.7 million awarded in grants and scholarships.

The MSCF received about $1.4 million in contributions in 2018, and now oversees 237 funds that have been established since MSCF’s inception in 1995. MSCF has a total of $40.9 million in assets.

“Creating opportunities for good is at the heart of the Main Street Community Foundation,” officials said in the annual report. “Our mission is to help individuals, families and businesses fulfill their charitable goals and create lasting impact so your communities can thrive. It is our responsibility to match the resources entrusted to us to meet the changing needs of the Connecticut communities [we serve].”

The foundation has awarded $17.3 million in grants and scholarships since 1995.

New to the MSCF in 2018 is the Maskery family scholarship fund, which assists Plainville and Farmington graduating seniors. Paul Maskery established this fund to honor his family and give back to students in those communities.

Maskery grew up in Plainville and was a long-time teacher, coach and athletic director at Farmington High School. Scholarships from this fund will advance the post-secondary education of graduating high school seniors from either Plainville or Farmington.

One of the funds MSCF highlighted in its 2018 annual report has created a ripple effect in Plainville since its inception. Donald and Betty Radcliff established two scholarship funds through MSCF: the Radcliff family education fund and the Radcliff Plainville High School fund.

The funds provide renewable scholarships to support hard working students who have big dreams but need financial assistance to realize them. The Radcliffs married in 1950 and started their business, Radcliff Wire, Inc., which was later handed off to their eldest daughter Jeanne Radcliff.

“[My father] never had the opportunity to go to college and even after running a successful business, he still regretted it,” said Jeanne. “So they entrusted that all of their children would have that opportunity and then went beyond to provide for their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

The Radcliffs then went further and established a fund at the MSCF. To-date, the two scholarships have awarded over $250,000 to students.

“Through the MSCF, [they] left their legacy for people that they may never get to meet,” said MSCF CEO and president Sue Sadecki. “When I think of the word ‘legacy,’ I can’t help but think of the Radcliff family.”

The Plainville Community Fund was also highlighted, having distributed nearly $70,000 in grants to better the lives of Plainville residents—$10,000 of which were provided just last year. In 2018 PCF made grants that helped struggling residents receive holiday food baskets, brought a domestic and teen dating violence prevention program to local schools, and made adaptions and custom equipment for wheelchair-bound school-age students.

MSCF stays involved with the Plainville community not only by overseeing and distributing endowments and grants, but also through partnerships with other nonprofits and local committees.

MSCF volunteers have a hand in the Plainville human services providers committee, which brings together nonprofit and social service agencies to exchange information and develop solutions that improve the quality of life for Plainville residents.

The foundation also provides workshops and webinars for nonprofits with a variety of topics that enhance nonprofit professionals.

“The staff of the foundation is always available as a resource,” said Sadecki. “We take pride in knowing the ins and outs of the other organizations serving local communities. We are in this together.”

To learn how to establish a fund, give to an existing fund, apply for a grant, view available funds and services or simply learn more about MSCF, visit www.mainstreetfoundation.org or call (860) 583-6363.