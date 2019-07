Teresa Pelham, author of “Roxy’s Forever Home,” “Roxy and Her Annoying Little Brother,” “Stuey,” and “Stuey & Veronica,” visited Linden Street School in June. Students were excited to meet the author and hear her read her stories, but it was a K-9 that stole the show. Pelham brought her famous rescue dog, Roxy, with her, and students rallied for the chance to pet the famous book character.