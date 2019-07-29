Obituary: Joseph Allen Tattersall, 23

Joseph Allen Tattersall, 23, of New Britain, formerly of Plainville, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Born in New Britain on September 4, 1995, he was one of five children to Barbara (Bentley) Tattersall of New Britain and the late James Tattersall. A graduate of High Roads High School, Joseph enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to music, and playing video games. He is now at peace, reunited with his brother, James, and father who predeceased him, and will be missed by his family that he loved so greatly.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Jessie and Julie and brothers, Jack and Jonathan; along with a grandmother and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Joseph’s life on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville.