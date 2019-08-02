Officials announce balloon festival schedule, Aug. 23-25

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Join the Plainville Fire Company at Norton Park, Friday, Aug, 23, through Sunday, Aug. 25, for the 35th annual Hot Air Balloon Festival. During the weekend-long event, attendees can expect live entertainment such as a fireworks display on Friday, Aug. 23, at 9 p.m., watching the hot air balloons, multiple food vendors, hundreds of craft vendors, and a car show.

The Hot Air Balloon Festival is free to attend for all interested people, but craft and food vendors will charge for their products.

The car show will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m., to 4 p.m. All show cars are welcome to participate in the showing, and registration will cost $10 at the park entrance on S. Washington Street, (RT 177). The first 100 cars will receive a free dashboard plaque, and trophies will be awarded at 4 p.m.

Car show registration fees will go to the memorial scholarship fund. Those who wish to contribute to the scholarship but will be unable to attend, can donate through the fire company website. The Plainville Fire Company is a 501(c)(3) non profit, and all donations will be tax deductible.

Saturday will feature musical entertainment, beginning at noon and concluding at the close of the festival for that day, 9 p.m. Musical groups performing will include “Shot Down,” playing from noon to 2 p.m., Greg Mattsen, playing from 2:30 to 4, “Sick Since Sunday,” playing from 6 to 9 p.m., and more.

Hot air balloon rides will be available in some balloons, but they will not be provided for or arranged through the Plainville Fire Company. Those interested in riding in a hot air balloon are directed to arrange a flight through the individual companies that will be attending, to do so, please visit www.lighterthanair. org.

The 35th annual Hot Air Balloon Festival is weather dependent, and there is no rain date scheduled. If rain is suspected to occur on the Friday evening of the fireworks, the display may be postponed until the following evening: Saturday, Aug. 24, at 9 p.m.

All public parking for the festival will be situated off-site. Handicapped parking will be situated in and around Norton Park. Due to no on-site parking, PCF has arranged for there to be shuttles to and from Norton Park.

Due to the high energy nature of the event, PFC recommends that attendees do not bring their pets. Also prohibited will be the use of all drones. Drones can be and are extremely dangerous to balloons, and injury could occur.

To learn more about the Plainville Fire Company and the Hot Air Balloon Festival, you can visit the department website, www.plainvillefireco.com, or the festival website, www.plainvillefireco. com/hot-air-balloon-festival. All questions should be emailed to balloonfest@plainvillefireco.com. And, visit the Plainville Fire Company Hot Air Balloon Festival Facebook page to keep up to date on news and information regarding the festival.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at TMurchison@BristolObserver.com.