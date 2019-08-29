Obituary: Arthur Fredrickson, 67

Arthur Fredrickson, 67, husband of Jacqueline (Michaud) Fredrickson for 42 years, passed away surrounded by his family at his home on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was the son of the late Arthur and Antoinette Fredrickson.

He retired from the USPS as a Supervisor in 2005, and also retired from the Connecticut Army Nation Guard in 2001 after serving 6 years in the U.S. Marines and as a SGT E5 tracked vehicle mechanic and 15 years in the Connecticut Army National Guard retiring with the rank of SGT First Class E7 also as a motor Sgt.

Besides his wife Jacqueline, he leaves behind 2 sons, Adam and his wife, Amanda Fredrickson of Bristol and Erik and his wife Amanda Fredrickson of Torrington. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren whom he adored and loved to spoil; Austin, Amelia, Audrah, and Alyssa. He is also survived by his sisters, Joanne Goodemote and her husband, Mark of Colchester, Marie Simard and her husband, Lionel of Vermont, and his brother, Thomas Fredrickson and his wife, Cindy of Florida.

Honoring his wishes, his family will celebrate his life privately.

